Lakers Trade Dalton Knecht, Draft Picks for Hornets' Mark Williams
In another shocking deadline move, the Los Angeles Lakers traded rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first round pick and a 2030 pick swap to the Charlotte Hornets to nab center Mark Williams.
Williams is amidst a breakout season so far this season, averaging 16.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.
While there’s little doubt Williams is impactful when he’s on-court, he’s had trouble staying healthy in his short career. He played 43 games in his rookie season, 19 in Year 2, and just 22 so far this season.
Charlotte now lands a talented prospect in Knecht, who’s seen a solid first season, as well as flier in Reddish and two highly-valuable draft selections. So far for Los Angeles this season, Knecht has scored 9.4 points on 47% shooting, hitting a solid amount of triples while adding plenty in other areas. It was reported they coveted him in the 2024 NBA Draft, but opted to draft Tidjane Salaun No. 6 overall instead.
The draft selections were likely slated to be more valuable prior to the team's trading for Luka Doncic over the weekend, who is now likely to be the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future.
Per a follow-up tweet from Charania: "Lakers are trading for a rising 7-foot-2 center, giving the franchise a starting center in Williams who fits the profile of athleticism and verticality that has flourished with Luka Doncic. Hornets land a rookie in Knecht they are excited about, and draft capital."
Williams offers the lob threat needed to help Doncic thrive even more, as he did alongside Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford in Dallas.
