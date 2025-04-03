March Madness: Breaking Down Florida’s Top Prospects
The Florida Gators won the SEC Tournament and have looked very good throughout the entire NCAA Tournament.
Florida, through four games in the tournament, have won by an average of 12.25 points per game. They have a very experienced team and have an elite trio of guards and physical big men that have allowed them to have dominant games. They have three potential draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft between Alex Condon, Walter Clayton Jr and Alijah Martin.
Let’s dive into their strengths and areas of improvement:
Alex Condon | Big
The most underrated player to Florida’s success is undoubtedly Condon. The 6-foot-11 big man brings a lot of smarts and versatility to the table that has allowed Florida to be very flexible with lineups when he’s on the floor. The sophomore big man is an athletic finisher that can generate second chance points with his hustle and solid vertical pop.
His high basketball IQ is on full display on both ends of the floor. Condon is a very good passing big man that has a great feel for the game and consistently makes the right read out of the short roll, top of the key or the low post. He can also score it a little bit as well as he’s a 33.9% 3-point shooter and averages a hair under 11 points per game.
Defensively he is a very good off-ball defender with solid shot-blocking tools. Condon doesn’t exactly excel at one particular skill which could be a concern when it comes to talking about how he translates to the NBA, but the elite versatility makes him loved by NBA scouts and it’s a huge reason why he’s a potential first round pick.
Walter Clayton Jr | Point Guard
The star player for this Florida team is undoubtedly Clayton. The 6-foot-3 point guard has been unreal in the SEC and NCAA Tournament. Throughout the course of seven tournament games he’s averaging 21.6 points per game with very efficient shooting. The senior lead guard can score it in bunches but where he’s most effective is his perimeter shooting.
Clayton isn’t a great shooter, he’s an elite shooter. He has a lightning quick release and every time he shoots it you believe it’s going in. He’s very good as a spot-up shooter but also is able to sprint off screens and showcase his elite movement shooting. He’s more than just a spot-up shooter as he’s a great shooter off the dribble with deep range. Clayton has elite shot versatility and is in the conversation as the top pure shooting point guard eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft.
The big question is some defensive concerns for Clayton as he doesn’t have great physical or athletic tools so he’s a bit limited in certain areas defensively. Due to those defensive limitations and him not being a true playmaking lead guard, he’s more so considered as a second round prospect. Nonetheless the talent is evident and he’s a big reason Florida is in the Final Four.
Alijah Martin | Wing
Martin is a fifth year senior that’s averaging a career high in points and assists this season for the Florida Gators. Despite not being very tall for a wing as he only stands at 6-foot-2, he makes up for it with his elite strength and great physical tools. Defensively he’s as good as they come as he’s capable of effectively defending one through three and plays with an incredible amount of toughness.
The effort is never lacking for Martin as he’s a physical rebounding wing that averages five rebounds per game throughout his entire college career. His defensive ability gets a lot of love, but he’s also a good outside shooter. In his college career he’s shooting 36.4% from behind the arc on 5.5 attempts per game.
Martin could serve as a productive 3-and-D wing in the NBA as he has elite defensive tools and good 3-point shooting. The big question revolves around his on-ball creation as he isn’t very quick off the dribble and his handle is a bit limited. He doesn’t great a ton of space from defenders, but with him having a 3-and-D role that doesn’t matter as much.