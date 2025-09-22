Meet Draft Digest's Top International Prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft Class
Over the past few decades, the NBA Draft has started to feature a number of international prospects.
As basketball continues to grow across the globe, the league has become home to an increasing amount of players from other countries.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are just a few of the NBA's stars who came to the league from another country. Players like Joel Embiid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander weren't born in the US, but still played college basketball prior to their selection in the NBA Draft.
In recent years, international players have continue to headline the event, with Victor Wembanyama and Zaccharie Risacher each being taken No. 1 overall. The 2025 class didn't feature the same number of international prospects, but still saw players like Noa Essengue and Hansen Yang earn positions in the first round.
While there is still plenty of time before the 2026 NBA Draft, the upcoming class appears to be similar to last summer. There are a few players from overseas who could find their way into the top 30, but at the moment Draft Digest ranks just two international prospects in the website's initial big board.
Dash Daniels, Melbourne United, NBL
The younger brother of Atlanta Hawks guard and 2022 No. 8 pick Dyson Daniels, Dash has the potnetial to be a top-10 pick as well.
Similar to his brother, Dash plays point guard and is a standout defender. At the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland this summer, the 17-year-old averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 28.8% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc.
Listed at 6-foot-4, Daniels' shooting splits are lackluster, but the young guard's all-around game could make him a valuable asset in the NBA. Daniels won't turn 18-years-old until December, and could grow physically, and as a player, between now and the 2026 NBA Draft.
If Daniels has a strong season in the NBL, the same league that Josh Giddey, LaMelo Ball and others played in before coming to the NBA, he will likely cement his position as a lottery pick. Daniels is currently ranked No. 11 overall on Draft Digest's 2026 Big Board.
Karim Lopez, New Zealand Breakers, NBL
A few spots ahead of Daniels on the outlet's big board is Lopez.
Listed at 6-foot-9, Lopez has already played one season in the NBL and will be 19-years-old at the time of the 2026 NBA Draft. In 25 games with the Breakers last season, Lopez averaged 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc and 30.8% from beyond the arc.
With good size and positional versatility, Lopez could also secure a spot in the lottery with a solid campaign in New Zealand.
Lopez is currently ranked No. 7 overall on Draft Digest's 2026 Big Board.
