Memphis Grizzlies Are the Perfect Fit for Zach Edey
They say styles make fights and in the draft, fits make the future. For Purdue big man Zach Edey, he came into the draft as a polarizing figure, in search of the right fit to either sink or swim at the next level. While some were sold on his college production translating, others spat out concerns about his one-dimensional game on both ends specifically the need to play exclusively in drop coverage at the NBA level.
So as Edey climbed up draft boards from a perceived second-rounder in the 2022 class to being selected with the No. 9 pick in Wednesday's draft, it was met with a mixed reaction. However, examining Edey's fit with Memphis it becomes clear that this is shaping up to be a perfect marriage.
Edey will benefit from playing alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. defensively, allowing the proven high-end defend to roam around as Edey anchors the back end of the Beale Street Boys defense at the rim. There are few players more set up to cover for Edey in space than Jackson Jr. While the minutes without the two sharing the floor would be interesting - and likely important to avoid - for the Purdue big man, coupling them is exciting for nearly eliminating scoring inside the arc.
Offensively, Memphis knows how to use a more lumbering big man in their system as Edey can fill a Steven Adams role - perhaps an even better screener than Adams given his frame - clearing out defenders for the ever-springy Ja Morant to continue to get to the rim at will.
When Edey roles to the basket, you'll need to send the National Guard if he gets more comfortable catching the ball high and immediately redirecting the rock he can take advantage of collapsing defenders and perhaps find the likes of Desmond Bane open in the corner.
Despite the criticisms of Edey entering the draft, in the scope of the Memphis Grizzlies, it looks as though he will be highly impactful at the next level.
