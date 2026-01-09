Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 9
The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to continue their dominance against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
The Thunder have won the last 11 meetings against the Grizzlies dating back to December of 2022. They won the first two matchups this season, 114-100 and 119-103.
Memphis upset the Spurs on Tuesday night before falling to the Suns on Wednesday. This will be the third game in four nights for the Grizzlies, who have lost five of their last six contests.
This could be Memphis’ chance to end Oklahoma City’s head-to-head streak, as the Thunder will be without a few key pieces in this one, but the Grizzlies have a few injuries themselves.
The oddsmakers have the Grizzlies as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Thunder -5.5 (-105)
- Grizzlies +5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -198
- Grizzlies: +164
Total
- 229.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Thunder vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 9
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: FedEx Forum
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN OK, FDSN SE-MEM
- Thunder record: 31-7
- Grizzlies record: 16-21
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Caruso – questionable
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Cason Wallace – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Cedric Coward – questionable
- Zach Edey – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- John Konchar – doubtful
- Ja Morant – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – questionable
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
Jalen Williams is seeing increased playing time due to Oklahoma City’s various injuries, including playing 41 minutes last time out against the Jazz. He still only had 17 points, though, making just six of his 15 field goal attempts.
Memphis hasn’t been particularly easy to score against this season, as the Grizzlies allow 116.6 points per game, including 26.8 to shooting guards.
Williams’ season-high is 24 points, and I don’t think he tops that here even if he plays the whole game again.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
If the Grizzlies are ever going to end their woes against the Thunder, a game like tonight with so many injuries to Oklahoma City is the time to do it.
The Thunder have stumbled recently with two straight losses to the Suns and Hornets before squeaking out a four-point win as -19 favorites against Utah.
I’d consider taking the Grizzlies outright, but +164 isn’t quite enough for me. Give me the +5.5 points instead.
Pick: Grizzlies +5.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
