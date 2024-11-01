Grizzlies’ Rookies Breakout in Blowout of Bucks
A few seasons ago, the Memphis Grizzlies were one of the top up-and-coming teams in the league, led by Ja Morant and his host of talented role players. But in the last few seasons, the organization has instead spent time amassing talent via the NBA Draft.
Now, in the 2024-25 regular season, the team is simply trying to evaluate its current roster’s talent, and find out where to go from here. Luckily, there’s been reason for optimism.
The season’s been up-and-down for the Grizzlies so far, but on Friday they left no doubt, blowing out the down Milwaukee Bucks, 122-99, behind Morant’s 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.
But the high-flier wouldn’t be the only player to get fans excited.
Memphis started two rookies, Zach Edey at center and Jaylen Wells at forward, and was still able to come away with the victory.
With Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, GG Jackson and more out of the lineup, the team took a risk in starting Wells, but it paid off quickly. In 36 minutes, the Washington State one-and-done was able to score 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting, hitting 50% of his threes and adding seven rebounds and one assist.
Through just a handful of games, the 39th-picked Wells trails on Washington lottery pick Bub Carrington in points per game with 9.5.
Edey, the team’s No. 9 pick at the 2024 NBA Draft, also saw a decent game, adding 10 points and eight rebounds with a steal and block apiece. The former Boilermaker hasn’t quite lived up to his potential just yet as a 7-foot-4 behemoth, but has shown improvement even in just the last few games.
The Grizzlies being able to get production this early from their newcomers is a strong sign of things to come. Especially in getting a win over a team as seasoned as Milwaukee.
If Memphis can get key players back from injury, while continuing to develop its young core, it could rise faster in the Western Conference than previously anticipated.
For now, the team sits at 3-3, with a bout against the Philadelphia 76ers coming up on Saturday, Nov. 2.
