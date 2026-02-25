Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Nikola Jokic, Ryan Rollins, Victor Wembanyama)

Wednesday night’s six-game NBA slate features several teams that are in title contention, including OKC, Detroit, Boston, Denver, San Antonio, Cleveland and Houston:

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Detroit Pistons

San Antonio Spurs @ Toronto Raptors

Golden State Warriors @ Memphis Grizzlies

Sacramento Kings @ Houston Rockets

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Boston Celtics @ Denver Nuggets

There are several star players that are expected to miss tonight’s action, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and Amen Thompson, but that opens up some interesting choices in the player prop market.

Each day, I share some of my favorite props across the NBA, and Feb. 25 is no different. There are two MVP candidates that I’m backing tonight, as well as a pair of young guards that are really playing at a high level this month.

Let’s dive into each prop bet pick for Wednesday's six-game slate.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 25

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-126)

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is averaging 12.5 rebounds per game this season, and I’m buying him on the glass against the Boston Celtics tonight.

Boston is fourth in the NBA in rebound percentage this season, but a lot of that comes from the team’s No. 5 offensive rebound percentage. Jokic cleans up on the defensive glass, averaging an NBA-high 9.4 defensive boards per game.

Jokic averages nearly 20 rebound chances per game, giving him a solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Since returning from a knee injury, the Nuggets star has 13 or more rebounds in seven of 10 games, averaging 13.7 boards per game during that stretch. I’ll back him to clear this line again on Wednesday.

Ryan Rollins OVER 17.5 Points (-124)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins is having a career year, averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 42.0 percent from 3.

Rollins has really come on as a scorer this month, averaging 22.3 points in eight games while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 52.7 percent from 3. Rollins has scored over 20 points in seven of those eight games.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) still banged up, Rollins should be the No. 1 option on Wednesday against a Cavs team that is allowing over 25 points per game to opposing point guards in the 2025-26 season.

Cason Wallace OVER 15+ Points and Assists (-178)

I’m going back to the well with Cason Wallace on Wednesday night after he soared past this number in Tuesday’s win over Toronto. I shared why in today’s edition of Peter’s Points – my NBA Best Bets column for SI :

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace has stepped up in a big way this month with players like SGA, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell out of the lineup.

Over his last two games, Wallace has scored 47 points and dished out 17 assists, easily clearing this prop in both of them. He should be in line for an expanded workload once again on Wednesday against Detroit’s No. 2 defense.

While the Pistons may make things tough on the former first-round pick, Wallace is averaging 14.2 points and 4.9 assists per game this month, taking 12.2 shots per game. Wallace only had four games with double-digit shots attempts from the start of the season through the end of January, but he’s taken 10 or more shots in three straight games and six games this month.

That raises his floor when it comes to this market, and the Thunder are going to need someone to score on Wednesday. After back-to-back strong performances, I’m buying Wallace to have another big game on Feb. 25.

Victor Wembanyama OVER 22.5 Points (-119)

Another play from today’s Peter’s Points , I think Victor Wembanyama is a little undervalued against this Raptors team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back:

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.2 points per game this season, and he’s been pretty efficient from both the field (50.8 percent) and from beyond the arc (35.8 percent). The All-Star is fourth in the odds to win the MVP this season, and I think he’s undervalued at bit at this points number on Wednesday.

Wemby has scored 23 or more points in five games this month, and he took just eight shots (7-for-8) and scored 24 points in his first meeting with the Raptors this season.

While Toronto has a top-10 defensive rating this season, there is no easy way to guard the former No. 1 overall pick. Even though Wemby is taking fewer shots than he did in the 2024-25 campaign, he’s still averaging over eight made field goals per night while taking a career-high 7.1 free throws per game.

He’s worth a look with this prop set below his season average.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.