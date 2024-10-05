Memphis Grizzlies Star impresses Hometown Teammate
The Memphis Grizzlies have gotten their season underway with training camp and held their annual media day on Monday.
Memphis has no shortage of storylines as the Beale Street Ballers try to bounce back after a disappointing season riddled with injuries. As the attention turns to Ja Morant's return to the hardwood and the climb back up the Western Conference, one of the biggest storyliens - figuratively and literally - is No. 09 overall pick Zach Edey.
Edey comes into the season as one of the most recognizable rookies after a lustrous career at Purdue. Perhaps no one knows Edey better than his home country front court mate Brandon Clarke who was a first-round pick for the Grizzlies back in 2019,
On Media Day, Clarke was very complimentary of the Grizzlies' new center after sharing the floor with him at the NBA level.
“I’ve been watching Zach [Edey] play forever — back in college and back on Team Canada,” Clarke said.
Despite the familiarity with his game, Clarke went in depth on what it is like defending Edey in practice.
“I mean, like you’re guarding a giant,” The Former first-round pick said. “Like you’re guarding a big, strong dude. I mean, I’ve guarded a lot of tall guys. But he is definitely one of the tallest guys I’ve guarded.
That size will catch plenty of NBA teams off guard and create a unique advantage for Memphis especially with Jaren Jackson Jr. roaming behind Edey to help on the defensive end.
