Grizzlies’ Zach Edey Could See Breakout Game Versus Bulls
Former Purdue Boilermaker turned Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey has been one of the most anticipated rookies to watch through preseason. But through a few games, the 7-foot-4 behemoth has yet to see a breakout game.
The Canadian saw one of the more illustrious college basketball careers of all time, most recently averaging a dominant 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 62% from the field.
In the Grizzlies’ preseason opener, Edey started the game, playing in just 18 minutes and scoring six points, grabbings even boards and finding one steal and block apiece. The rebounding was as advertised, but Edey’s offensive role wasn’t on full display.
In his second game, Edey scored an admirable 10 points, but did so on just 2-for-8 shooting, a less-than-adequate mark for a big. He impressively shot 6-for-8 from the free throw line, adding five rebounds and a block too, but it was another game where Memphis fans likely would’ve been expecting a little more. Especially since Grizzlies fan have yet to see Edey at full power, as he suffered an ankle injury in just his second Summer League game.
Tonight against the Bulls, Edey should have a chance to see a breakout game.
He’s seen one efficient game, and one contest with the necessary shots, and will now be tasked with putting those two together while continuing to grow his relationship with superstar point guard Ja Morant.
Aside from longtime veteran Nikola Vukcevic, who will offer a somewhat tough matchup, Chicago should have a frontcourt to be taken advantage of with undersized power forwards or young up-and-comers.
The Grizzlies and Bulls tip off tonight at 7 p.m.
