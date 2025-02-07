Timberwolves’ Rookie Gaining Momentum in Rotation
At the 2024 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves made one of the more surprising moves on the night, sending off its 2031 first round pick, and a 2030 first round pick swap in order to acquire the No. 8 overall selection.
They would eventually draft Kentucky point guard Rob Dillingham, a versatile 6-foot-1 who made his name with shiftiness, speed and plenty of scoring ability.
It was a risky move overall. And looked even more risky after his subsequently slow start with the team that featured plenty of DNP’s. In recent weeks, though, there’s been glimpses of what the Timberwolves saw in Dillingham to take such a risk.
In 10 games since his last DNP, Dillingham has added 8.4 points on 51% shooting, with 3.5 assists. 1.7 steals and half a steal per game. Incredibly, he’s hit on 45% of his 3-pointers in that same stretch.
Just last night, the rookie was able to add six points on 3-for-5 shooting off the bench in the team’s crucial win over Houston. His 13 minutes weren’t necessarily game-altering, but even production such as that is a huge boon to the Timberwolves’ backcourt rotation, which is fairly shallow.
Even more, Dillingham genuinely has one of the higher ceilings in the class due to just how great a scorer he is, and how replicable that will be with his tools and coordination. He's able to slash to the rim at will, has been a more than willing passer, and is already shooting the ball with confidence.
The Timberwolves next take on the Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday.
