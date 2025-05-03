Most Intriguing Veteran Prospects Invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine
NBA Combine invites are out, with 75 international and college basketball players receiving the opportunity to improve their draft stock in Chicago from May 11-18.
This year's invite list featured multiple talented upperclassmen from the college basketball ranks, including a few high-profile players who have made a name for themselves over the past few years.
From national champions, to award-winners and other intriguing veterans, there are multiple juniors and seniors in the draft class who could make an impact at the next level.
Here are a few upperclassmen to watch at the NBA Combine.
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
After leading the Gators to a national title, the school's first in more than a decade, Clayton has the potential to be a first round pick in the upcoming draft.
With good touch around the rim and a decent perimeter shot, the former Florida and Iona star has the potnetial to be a solid scorer off the bench at the next level. Clayton's measurments at the combine will likely have an impact on his draft positon.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Clayton averaged 18.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in his final year with the Gators, shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range.
Rasheer Fleming, St. Joseph's
Listed at 6-9 and 240-pounds, Fleming is one of the most intriguing players in the entire 2025 class.
An unheralded recruit coming out of high school, the talented forward has developed into a potential lottery pick during his three seasons in college. As a junior, Fleming averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc.
Danny Wolf, Michigan
Another potential lottery pick, Wolf had a solid season with the Wolverines after playing the first two years of his career at Yale.
Listed at 7-feet tall and 255 pounds, Wolf averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. The Michigan standout shot 49.7% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc during his lone season in the Big Ten.
Milos Uzan, Houston
Uzan showed flashes during his freshman season at Oklahoma, and was seen as a potential first round pick entering his sophomore year.
Instead of entering the NBA Draft after his sophomore season, though, Uzan transferred to Houston, where he helped lead the Cougars to an appearance in the national title game. As a junior, the 6-4, 183-pound guard averaged 11.4 points, 4.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 42.8% from 3-point range.
Johni Broome, Auburn
A consensus All-American and the SEC Player of the Year, Broome could leap up draft boards with a strong showing at the combine.
A fifth-year senior who started his career at Morehead State, the Tigers' standout averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. Listed at 6-10 and 235 pounds, Broome's measureables will also be important in his evaluation.
