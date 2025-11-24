Multiple Draft Prospects Clash in Michigan-San Diego State Matchup

The Players Era Festival is one of the most exciting tournaments in college basketball. Early in the season, fans get to witness some of the top programs in the country go at it, regardless of conference.

This year, the tournament will feature multiple AP Top 25 teams, including No. 7 Michigan. On opening night, the Wolverines will face a tough Mountain West opponent in San Diego State.

The Aztecs are just 2-1, but feature one interesting NBA prospect that could've gone to the league earlier this year. Miles Byrd, a 6-foot-6 junior, has quickly established himself as one of the better perimeter defenders in the country, averaging 2.3 steals per game.

Byrd is a second-round prospect at this point, given that he's 21 years old. However, on the offensive end, he's producing at a solid level, averaging 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. There has been a steady increase in stats across his collegiate career. Last year, many projected him to a late first to early second-round selection, but he chose to stay in California for another season.

On Michigan's side, multiple first-round prospects will take the floor, the most notable being Yaxel Lendeborg. The UAB transfer is No. 27 on Draft Digest's 2026 Big Board, while many believe he could go as high as the lottery. He was widely viewed as a hidden gem entering the 2025 NBA Draft, but chose to remain in college, playing for one of the best programs in the Big Ten.

Lendeborg is a prototypical two-way wing at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-4. He has elite defensive potential while being able to get to the basket at a high level. The New Jersey native is averaging 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game thus far.

Along with Lendeborg is the Wolverines' towering center, Aday Mara. Ranked one spot ahead of the senior star on the big board, Mara is a 7-foot-3 junior with fantastic potential as a paint protector and rim runner. He's putting up 11.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and a staggering 3.0 blocks per game.

Other names to watch on both sides are Elliot Cadeau and Morez Johnson Jr. (Michigan), as well as Magoon Gwath and Reese Dixon-Waters (San Diego State). The Players Era Festival will be a chance for many fringe prospects to make a name for themselves against some of the top competition in the nation.