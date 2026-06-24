Nate Ament Selected with No. 13 Pick: Scouting Report, Fit and More

The 2026 NBA Draft is officially underway, with several of the top prospects already off the board. The trio of Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa have already joined their respective teams, and the dominoes are officially starting to fall.

Nate Ament is one of those dominoes, having been drafted No. 13 overall by the Bucks. Seen as one of the highest-upside players available, Ament offers an interesting bet on a fluid 6-foot-11 wing. In his lone college season he averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Below is Ament’s quick-fire scouting report, in addition to how he could fit with the Bucks.

Nate Ament Scouting Report

College: Tennessee

Class: Freshman

Position: Wing

Height: 6-foot-11

Wingspan: 6-foot-11

Draft age: 19.5

Strengths:

Size and fluidity

Face-up scoring upside

Defensive upside

Rebounding and passing

Areas of Improvement:

Strength and finishing

Efficiency and consistency

Outlook:

Nate Ament saw a somewhat flawed one-and-done season with the Volunteers, but still offers tremendous upside as a prototypical modern wing. He projects fine as a role player if he can hit his 3-pointers and finish stronger at the rim, with upside as a handler and initiator with massive improvement.

Ament will need to clean up the process as a whole, and add some necessary force and physicality to his game. He was a poor at-rim finisher, and the physicality of the SEC wore on him at times through his freshman season.

Ament could end up as one of the top players in the class with his combination of size, face-up scoring and defensive potential, but will need more time to bake than most.

Role: Wing Scorer, Stretch Four

Impact: Starter Upside, Rotation

Swing skills: Strength, efficiency

Fit with Bucks

The Bucks took Nate Ament with the Heat pick acquired in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, grabbing their second lottery prospect after getting Brayden Burries at No. 10.

There isn't much of a fit across the board with the Bucks given how much change has happened in the last 24 hours. They've added a number of prospects, some of which could hang around Milwaukee and some of which could be re-routed.

Regardless, Ament offers one of the highest-upside players in the entire class as a player that could continue to refine his scoring process. He has some of the best positional size in the class, able to function as a real wing at 6-foot-11.