NBA Draft: Labaron Philon Making a Case as Alabama's Top Prospect
As a freshman on one of the top-ranked teams in college basketball, it is not always easy to find your role early. However, Alabama’s former four-star recruit Labaron Philon has quickly caught eyes with his play and versatility through his first five games of the year.
While he has made an impact on a nightly basis, his two strongest showings have come against ranked opponents, which has raised the question of whether he may be the best draft prospect for the Crimson Tide. Let’s dive into Philon’s impressive start to the season, take a closer look at his most recent performances against ranked opponents and highlight the aspects of his game that could translate well to the next level.
Philon is currently averaging 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals on shooting splits of 54.5%/30.8%/75%. His offensive game is well-rounded, as he has shown the ability to score from all three levels and has an impressive feel for getting others involved. He is still in the process of filling out his frame and adding strength, but being able to showcase this two-way versatility with a smaller build is extremely promising for his long-term potential.
He was able to score in double digits in two of his first three games, which were against lower-level opponents. However, in his last two games against Purdue and Illinois, his game clearly elevated to another level. On Friday, Nov. 15, in a 87-78 loss to Purdue, he finished with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. He led the Crimson Tide in scoring and provided a great spark off the bench. His motor was running extremely high in this matchup, and he excelled while attacking off the dribble to create space for himself. Although he fouled out of this game in 27 minutes, it was a testament to his aggressiveness in his first look at ranked play.
In his most recent game against Illinois, he played a huge role in helping Alabama to a 100-87 victory. He finished with a stat line of 16 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals. With standout senior Mark Sears struggling offensively in this outing, Philon played a season-high 33 minutes and clearly made the most of his opportunity. He played with great control in the mid-range and showcased a wide variety of moves to not only create looks for himself but also to shift defenses and create wide passing lanes.
Philon could serve as a primary scorer while in college, but he projects more as a do-it-all secondary guard at the next level. Due to his slighter frame and creativity with the ball in his hands, his game appears comparable to the Pacers’ secondary guard Andrew Nembhard. Both players are pesky on-ball defenders who can snake through the lane with poise and finish with good touch over taller defenders. His game is very fluid and has already fit into a number of roles. As the more experienced players continue to find their rhythm on a more consistent basis, his level of productivity will surely continue to evolve.
Although this great impression has come on a relatively small sample size, Philon’s productivity has been undeniable. He currently ranks in the top five on Alabama in every statistical category, outside of three-point percentage. His high-end upside has appeared in eye-catching flashes, but the two-way impact he has made from the start should help propel him up draft boards as we progress through the season.
