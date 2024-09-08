NBA Draft: Alabama's Mark Sears Looks To Defy Small Guard Stereotypes
With the NBA focusing more on versatility and positional size, smaller guards often get pushed to the side and are rarely considered potential key pieces within franchises. Alabama’s Mark Sears has the skill and playstyle to challenge this stereotype. The 6-foot-1 guard controls games with his patience and feel, similar to smaller NBA guards like Jalen Brunson or Kyle Lowry.
Sears is returning to Alabama after an extremely successful 2024 season in which he was named to the first-team All-SEC as well as the second-team All-American. Averaging 21.5 points points along with four assists per game, Sears was one of the most productive players in all of college basketball. The statistics were not only impressive but also highly efficient, coming on terrific 50/43/85 shooting splits.
Sears has also averaged at least 1.5 steals per game during all four of his college seasons. While he may not be a standout defender, he remains highly active and is able to make quick jumps into passing lanes as well as pressure ball-handlers. His previous season’s average of four rebounds per contest was also impressive and highlighted his aggression on the court.
The numbers are great, but for a guard without great size or athleticism, there has to be a swing skill to solidify a role in the NBA. For Sears, three swing skills stand out: offensive pace of play, versatile long-range shooting, and overall aggression.
The pace of play is extremely important in the NBA, as defenses work to make their opponents uncomfortable. Whether that means speeding up offenses or slowing down offensive sets, a lead guard’s ability to counter this could make or break an offense's success. Sears does a great job of handling pressure by keeping his defender guessing with changes in speed and his ability to pass and move. His start-and-stop speed is among the best in all of college basketball and allows him to seal defenders on his hip before exploding into space for easy looks. When his man is playing too closely, Sears does a great job of passing the ball before shedding his defender on screens and slipping into the paint with plenty of space.
He is also a deadly shooter from three, knocking down jumpers off the dribble as well as catch-and-shoot looks. His form is quick and he elevates to give himself a high release point. Regardless of how he gets these shots up, he consistently squares his shoulders to the rim and finishes his release with a pure follow-through. The majority of score-first guards in college basketball face tough defenses that force them into uncomfortable shots. Sears is crafty enough to out-think defenders and make the right reads to get himself into his spots both off the dribble and moving off-ball.
Sears plays with a killer mindset and never backs down. He willed Alabama to several wins last season, including a 27-point, seven-rebound, and three-steal outing against Oregon, which led Alabama to an eight-point victory. He does the dirty work and doesn’t hesitate to get his hands dirty when needed. Smaller guards typically make noise with their outside game alone, but Sears plays much bigger than his 6-foot-1 frame would suggest. Attacking rebounds, getting physical on the interior, and leading by example set Sears apart from other smaller guards who may look to enter the 2025 draft.
While he may be one of the older prospects in this class, his upside is clear. Regardless of where he is selected, Sears should be able to force his way into NBA rotations relatively quickly. He is a true leader with elite lead-guard tools that could easily transition to the next level of competition.
