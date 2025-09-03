NBA Draft: Can Tounde Yessoufou Replace VJ Edgecombe at Baylor?
In recent years, Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears have done a great job in sending talent to the NBA, including Jeremy Sochan, Yves Missi, Ja’Kobe Walter and most recently VJ Edgecombe.
Edgecombe saw a stellar lone season with the Bears, averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists to become the No. 3 overall pick on draft night 2025. He starred collegiately, helping his squad to a tournament win with double-digit scoring and stingy defense.
Suffice it to say, the Bears lost a talent in Edgecombe. Though they’re hoping five-star wing Tounde Yessoufou can step in and recoup some of their losses, and similarly earn a high draft ranking.
At 6-foot-5, Yessoufou is an obviously talented player on the wing, ranking as a five-star recruit and the No. 11 in the 2025 high school class per RSCI.
Fundamentally, he and Edgecombe are different players. Though there’s a chance Yessoufou could certainly add some of the production lost from Edgecombe’s drafting by the 76ers.
Both players thrive with high-flying athleticism and physical tools, with Yessoufou being bulkier and standing more as a legit wing than the now-76ers hybrid.
The defensive end of the court is where Yessoufou will be able to make his mark, and stamp himself similarly to Edgecombe. Last season, Edgecombe was able to nab 2.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks, cementing himself as a true defensive play-maker.
Yessoufou should be the same, if not even better on that end of the floor with solid movement and the instincts to nab a similar amount of stocks.
Offensively is where the two divert. Edgecombe showed obviously talent in this area, scoring in double-figures while thriving in a few areas and growing in others. While Yessoufou could do the same with a strong frame and athleticism, he’s much more a work in progress.
To this point, NBA decision-makers will likely be less keen on seeing the pure offensive numbers, opposed to learning just how he'll score. How he scores — be it on or off the ball, in the full and half-court — will directly affect his stock.
Baylor is certainly hoping Yessoufou can replicate Edgecombe's 15.0 points per game,
If he can Yessoufou could very well lock himself into the top-10 at the 2026 NBA Draft. If not, he could see his stock fall due to questions about just how impactful he can be at the next level.