NBA Draft: College Returnees who Could Change Their Game for the Better

The 2027 NBA Draft class is chock full of talented collegiate returnees, all of which bolster the strength of the class.

Draft prospects rarely change their game as a whole, instead simply improving on things they’re already good at. Some do undergo metamorphic changes, adding transformational skills that change their game for the better. Now-Warriors’ forward Yaxel Lendeborg is a great example of just that. Across five collegiate seasons, he morphed from a play-finishing forward to a play-making wing, becoming a lottery pick in the process.

Below, we’ll evaluate three prospects who have the potential to change their outlook entirely next season:

Amari Allen saw a great and productive first year with Alabama, but opted to return to the Tide to boost his stock. He’ll need to improve on 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game, but it’s possible given the hole left in Labaron Philon’s exit.

Allen worked well as a player able to score off-the-ball and handle in moderation, but could see a massive surge of on-ball work next season. He’ll be asked to score in the pick-and-roll, handle the ball, get downhill and potentially even play-make more than he did last season.

For now, Allen looks like a glue wing capable of doing several things in a specific role. But he could drastically alter his game for the better if he succeeds as a go-to player in the Tide’s system.

Patrick Ngongba II was likely on the fringe of being a first-round pick last cycle, but instead opted for a Duke return. He’s a known factor in the frontcourt for Duke, adding play-finishing, rebounding, elite passing for a big and more.

Big change for Ngongba is simple: he’ll need to become a consistent 3-point shooter. The signs were there for him as a sophomore, where he averaged 26% shooting on 1.0 attempt, though it was far from a viable shot.

As a junior, Ngonga will either see another 3-point shooting leap, or simply stay where he’s at. The former would massively boost his stock.

Tounde Yessoufou was one of college basketball’s best freshman producers last season, but ultimately opted to transfer to St. John’s to continue his college career.

Despite averages of 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, there was tons of questionable decision-making and shot-selection strewn across his game, leading many to question his status as a first-round pick last cycle.

If Yessoufou were to alter his game — cutting out bad decisions and shots while focusing on things he’ll do as a pro — many NBA decision-makers could see him as a valuable addition. If not, his stock is likely to stay the same.