Cooper Flagg continues collegiate dominance in Duke win
Despite what earlier headlines might’ve said about Duke forward Cooper Flagg, it didn’t take him long to figure out college basketball.
Previously lower splits from both the field and 3-point land had his No. 1 ranking somewhat in jeopardy in comparison to the surging Dylan Harper of Rutgers. Since that inflection point, Flagg has looked not only like the best freshman in the country, but one of the best players period.
That held true tonight, as the Duke Blue Devils rallied for a come-from-behind win over inter-conference rival NC State behind Flagg. The projected No. 1 pick led the team in scoring with 28 points on 8-for-17 shooting, adding seven rebounds, three assists and one steal and block apiece. He converted 11 of his 13 free throws, with the only real blemish on his game being his 1-for-4 3-point shooting.
The Blue Devils trailed by as many as 13 at one point, with Flagg leading the charge on the way back to a 74-64 win in Duke's favor.
The performance, while impressive, blends in well with his recent stretch. In seven games prior to Monday, Flagg has scored a blistering 24.9 points per game on 61% shooting, impressively hitting on 46% of his shots from beyond the arc.
It’s long been known that Flagg will be an integral piece of whatever team he plays for, but now he’s putting pen to paper. Per an earlier scouting report on Flagg: “With an absurd ceiling as a prospect, but also a very high floor and immediately impactful baseline, the Duke forward is the perfect player to headline a draft class. His sheer height and sturdy frame will allow his game to translate very well. He’s also a phenomenal athlete with a great natural feel for the game and high processing speed.”
Flagg and the Blue Devils next take on longtime rival North Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 1. The team is now riding a 14-game win-streak.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.