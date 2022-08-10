Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Digest: Our Mission

Learn about Draft Digest, the newest NBA Draft site, and its mission to provide you with complete and total coverage of the NBA Draft year-round.

Our primary mission is to turn Draft Digest into the leading destination for NBA Draft content through daily, quality content.

The NBA Draft, despite taking place one day out of the year, is a continuous cycle that deserves year-round attention, and that’s exactly what we plan on providing. High school, international and college basketball prospects are constantly striving to reach the highest levels of basketball, and we plan to highlight that with our work.

Draft Digest has a strong team of knowledgable and ingrained draft writers with a wide variety of experience. We’re confident our content will be able to stand toe-to-toe with the best in the business out the gate.

Content will range from mock drafts to big boards, in-depth prospect profiles, deep-dive scouting reports, comprehensive coverage of each NBA team’s draft assets and much more.

We’re extremely excited to be launching the site, and we hope you you’ll follow along with our coverage.

-Draft Digest Team

