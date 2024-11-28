Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey Star in Close Loss to No. 9 Alabama
On Wednesday evening, Rutgers — and its star duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey —saw their toughest test yet in No. 9 Alabama.
Led by veteran guard Mark Sears, big man Grant Nelson and a host of other talent, the Crimson Tide are an appropriately ranked top-10 team, and that held true in its five-point win over the Scarlet Knights at the Players Era Festival.
Harper and Bailey, though, tried their best to give their team the edge.
Just one game after scoring 36 points in an overtime win versus Notre Dame, Harper this time blazed for 37, hitting 11-of-19 shots from the field without even connecting on a triple. He did manage to get to the line with ease, striking 15 of 16 attempts in adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Just as before, Harper showcased a wide range of skills, primarily his pace, craft and elite finishing around the rim.
Where Harper saw a similar story from Tuesday to Wednesday, Bailey saw a resurgence.
Against the Fighting Irish, Bailey saw a down performance, scoring 10 points on just 12 shots with four fouls. Against Alabama, he returned to form, notching 22 points on 50% shooting overall, adding three stocks, too.
The performance was big for Bailey, likely both for his confidence and draft stock, as questions were beginning to arise about his paint touches, handle and more.
While Rutgers won’t want to make a habit of “despite the loss,” both future NBA-ers were able to shine Wednesday night.
