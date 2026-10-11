NBA Draft: Dylan Mingo Could be Baylor's Next Lottery Pick

Dylan Mingo is a 6-foot-5 guard who decommitted from North Carolina to join his brother, Cayden, at Baylor this upcoming season. He played on the Nike EYBL circuit for PSA Cardinals where he averaged 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.3 steals per game on 42-25 shooting splits. He was named 17U Defensive MVP and given an All-Circuit selection.

Mingo is a jumbo slashing guard with fun passing chops. He isn't a great athlete, but he's quite slippery and just finds ways to create paint touches as he shot 55% on all rim attempts. His slashing opens up his elite play-making ability to hit corner shooters, or to find his big on lobs. His shiftiness and offensive creativity makes him one of the most fun players in this freshman class.

He's got a lot of tools offensively but his efficiency and shooting mechanics need an overhaul. It's really hard to make it in the NBA as a non shooter at the guard position. If you can't shoot, you need to be a good to great athlete like Amen Thompson.

Mingo is extremely crafty and has a good change of pace but if the defense doesn't honor your jump shot, it will negate your playmaking ability. For the PSA Cardinals he shot 22% on all jumpers, but shot 75% at the free throw line which is encouraging. Mingo has a knack for getting to the free throw line which is vital for a developing scorer.

He could also use added weight to his frame which is common for most young players. He processes the game well but can struggle turning the ball over when bigger more physical defenders bump him.

Defensively he's got a great combination of length and size on that end which should give him the ability to scale up and guard multiple positions. He's talented enough on the defensive end to warrant playing time early even if the shot isn't falling.

Mingo has a high feel for the game and an advanced processing speed for his age. Because of his unique tools, he should position himself as a lottery pick regardless if the shooting comes along or not. Mingo will still be 18 on draft night so the runway to improve is still there. Mingo could followed in the footsteps of Keyonte George, Jakobe Walter, VJ Edgecombe and Cameron Carr as top NBA Draft picks.