NBA Draft: Four Standout College Players in February
We're days until March, and certain teams are beginning to enter the month with immense positive momentum. Many of these teams have players who are having impressive months themselves, and are making a name for their games around the same time fans and scouts across the country are taking careful notice.
Let's look at four of these players below:
Kadary Richmond, St John's
The 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard has been one of the driving forces of St John's incredible run as of late. The Seton Hall transfer and former Syracuse guard has been tremendous in the month of February.
Over the course of eight games in the month of February, Richmond is averaging 17.3 points, 6.1 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game while only averaging 1.5 turnovers per game.
While Richmond is shooting an impressive 57.7% on non-rim twos (52 attempts) over the past month, he's only converting 52.3% of his shots at the rim (44 attempts), 25% of his three point attempts (12 attempts), and 73% of his free throws (37 attempts). Despite this, his performance over the last month has undoubtedly impressive for a St John's squad that's now ranked No. 7 in the nation.
Micah Peavy, Georgetown
The 6-foot-7, 215-pound wing has been extremely impressive in the month of February. Over the past six games, Peavy is averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. His shooting numbers are also impressive: 60.9% at the rim (46 attempts), 37.8% on non-rim twos (37 attempts), and 47.1% from three (34 attempts). The Georgetown wing's free throw percentage has only been 61.9% in February (21 attempts), but his shooting is trending in the right direction overall.
Read More: Interview with Micah Peavy
Max Shulga, VCU
Over the past seven games, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard is averaging 16.6 points, 4.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals per game, and only one turnover per game. Additionally, he's shooting 60% at the rim (10 attempts), 50% on non-rim twos (12 attempts), a blistering 54.8% from beyond the arc (42 attempts), and an incredible 92% from the free throw line (25 attempts).
He's a significant reason VCU has won seven straight in February, and will go undefeated for the entire month if they win tonight against Davidson.
Silas Demary Jr, Georgia
The 6-foot-5 Georgia guard is breaking out in his sophomore campaign and has been especially impressive recently. In the month of February, Demary Jr is averaging 16 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game over his past seven games. If you focus on only the past five games, he's averaging 19.4 points per game. Georgia just defeated No. 3 ranked Florida this past Tuesday -- Demary Jr led the team with 21 points.
His shooting numbers are a mixed bag along this stretch, but are mostly positive. He's converting 61.5% of his attempts at the rim (13 attempts), 29.4% of his non-rim twos (34 attempts), 34.7% of his threes (49 attempts), and 79.4% of his free throws (34 attempts).
Read More: Silas Demary Jr Interview
Read More: High School Scouting Report on Silas Demary Jr
