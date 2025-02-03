NBA Draft: Illinois' Will Riley Displays Upside in Win Over Ohio State
In yesterday’s 87-79 win over Ohio State, freshman wing Will Riley led Illinois in scoring in his second-highest scoring performance of the season. While Riley has undoubtedly had a rocky season so far, his intriguing offensive flashes have kept him afloat in draft conversations. This was only his fourth game in Big Ten play in which he scored in double-digits, but it may be enough to solidify his value as a potential first-round selection in the upcoming NBA draft.
Let’s take a closer look at Riley’s impressive showing against the Buckeyes and examine how his tools make him an intriguing long-term prospect.
Up to this point in the season, Riley has averaged 11 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 39.7% from the field, 32.9% from three and 69.2% from the free-throw line. While he has not been the most consistently productive freshman in the nation, his strong outbursts have been extremely impressive. He is a fluid offensive weapon who has shown the ability to score from all three levels, despite lacking efficiency when looking at the big picture. Another promising aspect of Riley’s upside is his ability to handle the ball at 6-foot-8, which provides hope for his defensive effectiveness to continue improving as he rounds out his game.
In yesterday’s game against Ohio State, Riley scored a team-high 24 points—the most he has scored since his season opener, where he put up 31. He also added three rebounds and one assist, but what stood out most was his ability to create shots for himself and make smart off-ball cuts to score in the interior. His shooting splits were also impressive, as he connected on 7-of-9 from the field, 1-of-1 from three and a career-high 9-of-12 from the free-throw line. This was one of Riley’s most translatable scoring performances of the season, as he did a great job of letting the game come to him while also seeking out and playing through contact.
If Riley can build upon this performance and develop more consistency, his draft stock will continue to rise. While his season has been full of ups and downs, his potential as a versatile offensive threat with size remains undeniable. With a strong finish to the year, he could solidify himself as a legitimate first-round prospect in the 2024 NBA draft.
