NBA Draft: Impressive Performances in SEC Season-Openers
Through our first look at this year's college basketball landscape, several of the top prospects in the SEC have not disappointed. Whether the players returned to their schools, transferred into the SEC or are freshmen seeing their first regular-season action, these early performances have offered hope for the draftability of big names to watch in one of the country's strongest conferences. Let’s dive into a few of the top performances from prospects as they prepare for conference play within the SEC.
Tre Johnson | Guard | Texas | 6-foot-6 | 190 lbs | Freshman
Tre Johnson had a great showing in his regular-season debut against Gonzaga, tallying 29 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. The Longhorns lost this high-level matchup, but the highly touted freshman made a great first impression, not only with his elite scoring performance, but also by flashing playmaking upside and defensive effectiveness. Putting up these numbers against a top-ten team is extremely promising for what the season may hold. Texas has a few more tough matchups before conference play begins, and this may be just what they need to find the best way to use Johnson as an offensive hub.
Asa Newell | Forward | Georgia | 6-foot-11 | 220 lbs | Freshman
Asa Newell made a great first impression as Georgia started the season with a win, thanks in no small part to his 26 points, 11 rebounds, one steal and three blocks. He was effective on offense, despite struggling to showcase his three-point shooting, with multiple airballs. He moved extremely fluidly all over the court and looks to be one of the most versatile defenders in this freshman class. Georgia won their season opener against Tennessee Tech by just five points, so they may need to continue getting this level of production from Newell as the rest of the team figures out how to be more effective.
Otega Oweh | Guard | Kentucky | 6-foot-4 | 215 lbs | Junior
Otega Oweh made a strong first impression after transferring from Oklahoma, as he had an impactful Kentucky debut with 21 points, three rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block. He connected on 8-of-9 field goal attempts, including 3-of-3 from deep. Oweh is a very athletic guard with an impressive frame, and he has the ability to make a two-way impact on a nightly basis as the Wildcats begin a new era under head coach Mark Pope.
Jeremiah Fears | Guard | Oklahoma | 6-foot-4 | 182 lbs | Freshman
Jeremiah Fears has not typically been discussed as a potential one-and-done prospect but quickly burst into conversations with a debut of 16 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals. While these numbers do not necessarily mean too much, as they came against Lindenwood, he played with impressive control and was able to sling eye-catching passes all over the court. Freshman lead guards typically take time to find their rhythm, but Fears appeared ready from the jump and could garner more attention as the season progresses.
Boogie Fland | Guard | Arkansas | 6-foot-2 | 175 lbs | Freshman
Boogie Fland struggled with efficiency in his freshman debut but still showed extremely bright flashes, finishing with 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal. As one of the lead initiators on a loaded Razorback offense, allowing Fland to work through mistakes and misses could unlock more effectiveness as the season unfolds. He is one of the more exciting ball-handlers in this freshman class, and once the shot starts falling, the sky’s the limit.
Collin Murray-Boyles | Forward | South Carolina | 6-foot-7 | 245 lbs | Sophomore
Collin Murray-Boyles is one of the most intriguing returning players in the nation, and despite an upset loss to North Florida, he still added 17 points, seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and four blocks. His jump shooting may still be a question mark after the first game of the season, but he was dominant on the interior and looked like one of the more versatile defenders in the nation. He is a bit undersized for a big man at the NBA level, but his length and quick-twitch athleticism should allow him to compete with both bigger and quicker players on the defensive side of the ball.
