NBA Draft: In-State Rivalries Highlight Packed Day of College Prospects
In today’s slate of big-time college matchups, several in-state rivals are set to go head-to-head while showcasing intriguing prospects. No. 20 Florida will head to Tallahassee for a showdown with Florida State and one of the nation’s top upperclassmen prospects, Jamir Watkins. Shortly after this game, Georgia and Georgia Tech will face off, highlighting some of the most promising young forwards.
Let’s take a look at a few of the top draft prospects set to play in these high-level games:
No. 20 Florida @ Florida State | 5 p.m. CT | Tallahassee, FL
Florida
Walter Clayton Jr. | Guard | 6-foot-3 | 195 lbs | Senior
Walter Clayton Jr. has been one of the best and most efficient scorers in the nation since his sophomore season, and he looks poised to continue his high level of production as he pushes toward the 2025 NBA Draft. He can score from all three levels and currently leads the Gators in assists. Clayton had a phenomenal start to the year, dropping 29 points in the season-opening win over South Florida.
Alex Condon | Forward | 6-foot-11 | 230 lbs | Sophomore
Alex Condon has made a significant offensive leap this season and could develop into a floor-spacing forward at the next level. He led all SEC freshmen in rebounding during his freshman season, and although his rebounding numbers have dropped from 6.4 to 4.7 per game through the first three games of the year, he looks much more comfortable competing physically. His shooting splits, though based on a small sample size, are encouraging—he’s connecting on 82.4% from the field and 50% from three, which is promising for his long-term development.
Florida State
Jamir Watkins | Wing | 6-foot-7 | 210 lbs | Senior
Jamir Watkins was one of the highest-rated draft prospects from last season who decided to return to school for one more year—and he has not disappointed. Currently averaging 18.3 points per game, he nearly doubles the Seminoles’ second-leading scorer. His scoring ability is impressive, but it’s his two-way versatility that really stands out. Despite being a senior, Watkins has a legitimate chance to climb into the first round and make an immediate impact at the NBA level.
Georgia @ Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. CT | Atlanta, GA
Georgia
Asa Newell | Forward | 6-foot-11 | 220 lbs | Freshman
Asa Newell has been one of the best freshman prospects in the nation so far this season. He is an elite rim protector and moves fluidly for a player of his size, which suggests he could continue developing into a more versatile defender. Newell has impressed with his patience and soft touch around the basket, as he regularly attacks the rim. He is also a capable three-point shooter, and although he has yet to hit one in his first three games, his high school tape offers hope that he will find his stroke soon.
Georgia Tech
Baye Ndongo | Forward | 6-foot-9 | 240 lbs | Sophomore
Baye Ndongo returned to Georgia Tech after a productive freshman season and appears to have improved his all-around game. He is an athletic and aggressive forward with a smooth feel on both ends of the court. Through his first three games this season, he has connected on both of his three-point attempts, but he could quickly change how highly he is viewed if he increases his shooting volume. Ndongo is also a versatile defender who can protect the rim and is switchable enough to close off driving lanes from quicker players.
