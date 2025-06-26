When Does the Second Round of the 2025 NBA Draft Start?
The first round of the 2025 NBA draft came and went on Wednesday night from Brooklyn's Barclays Center with Cooper Flagg being the No. 1 overall pick, the Brooklyn Nets hilariously making five picks, and Ace Bailey being taken by a team he didn't want to go to.
Now? We're onto the second round.
With 29 picks still to be made, here's
2025 NBA Draft Second Round Start Time
While coverage will start as early as 3 p.m. EST with ESPN's NBA Today, the 2025 NBA draft will officially begin at 8 p.m. EST. The Minnesota Timberwolves will make the first selection.
ESPN will broadcast the main feed, while the Numbers on the Board podcast will do an alt-cast on ESPNNews.
2025 NBA Draft Order for Second Round
Here's a look at all 29 second-round picks and who will make them. The reason there are 29 picks and not 30 is because the NBA imposed a penalty on the New York Knicks for engaging in free agency discussions with Jalen Brunson before the approved date. As a result, the team forfeited its own second-round selection (No. 55) in the 2025 draft.
Pick
Team
1 (31)
Minnesota Timberwolves
2 (32)
Boston Celtics
3 (33)
Charlotte Hornets
4 (34)
Charlotte Hornets
5 (35)
Philadelphia 76ers
6 (36)
Brooklyn Nets
7 (37)
Detroit Pistons
8 (38)
San Antonio Spurs
9 (39)
Toronto Raptors
10 (40)
Washington Wizards
11 (41)
Golden State Warriors
12 (42)
Sacramento Kings
13 (43)
Utah Jazz
14 (44)
Oklahoma City Thunder
15 (45)
Chicago Bulls
16 (46)
Orlando Magic
17 (47)
Milwaukee Bucks
18 (48)
Memphis Grizzlies
19 (49)
Cleveland Cavaliers
20 (50)
New York Knicks
21 (51)
Los Angeles Clippers
22 (52)
Phoenix Suns
23 (53)
Utah Jazz
24 (54)
Indiana Pacers
25 (55)
Los Angeles Lakers
26 (56)
Memphis Grizzlies
27 (57)
Orlando Magic
28 (58)
Cleveland Cavaliers
29 (59)
Houston Rockets