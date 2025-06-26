SI

When Does the Second Round of the 2025 NBA Draft Start?

There are still 29 picks to be made from Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

The second round of the NBA draft will kick off on Thursday.
The first round of the 2025 NBA draft came and went on Wednesday night from Brooklyn's Barclays Center with Cooper Flagg being the No. 1 overall pick, the Brooklyn Nets hilariously making five picks, and Ace Bailey being taken by a team he didn't want to go to.

Now? We're onto the second round.

With 29 picks still to be made, here's

2025 NBA Draft Second Round Start Time

While coverage will start as early as 3 p.m. EST with ESPN's NBA Today, the 2025 NBA draft will officially begin at 8 p.m. EST. The Minnesota Timberwolves will make the first selection.

ESPN will broadcast the main feed, while the Numbers on the Board podcast will do an alt-cast on ESPNNews.

2025 NBA Draft Order for Second Round

Here's a look at all 29 second-round picks and who will make them. The reason there are 29 picks and not 30 is because the NBA imposed a penalty on the New York Knicks for engaging in free agency discussions with Jalen Brunson before the approved date. As a result, the team forfeited its own second-round selection (No. 55) in the 2025 draft.

Pick

Team

1 (31)

Minnesota Timberwolves

2 (32)

Boston Celtics

3 (33)

Charlotte Hornets

4 (34)

Charlotte Hornets

5 (35)

Philadelphia 76ers

6 (36)

Brooklyn Nets

7 (37)

Detroit Pistons

8 (38)

San Antonio Spurs

9 (39)

Toronto Raptors

10 (40)

Washington Wizards

11 (41)

Golden State Warriors

12 (42)

Sacramento Kings

13 (43)

Utah Jazz

14 (44)

Oklahoma City Thunder

15 (45)

Chicago Bulls

16 (46)

Orlando Magic

17 (47)

Milwaukee Bucks

18 (48)

Memphis Grizzlies

19 (49)

Cleveland Cavaliers

20 (50)

New York Knicks

21 (51)

Los Angeles Clippers

22 (52)

Phoenix Suns

23 (53)

Utah Jazz

24 (54)

Indiana Pacers

25 (55)

Los Angeles Lakers

26 (56)

Memphis Grizzlies

27 (57)

Orlando Magic

28 (58)

Cleveland Cavaliers

29 (59)

Houston Rockets

