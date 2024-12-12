NBA Draft: In-State Rivalry Between Iowa and Iowa State Offers Look at Second-Round Steals
In yet another high-level in-state matchup, Thursday, Dec. 12, will be headlined by a battle between the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes. This game will offer a good look at some of the top teams and prospects in the Big 12 and the Big Ten. While neither side has lottery-projected players, each team is led by well-rounded players who have made strong cases for potential second-round steals.
Let’s take a look at the top names to know in this matchup and how they have been able to kick-start conversations about their draft value.
Iowa State
Keshon Gilbert | Guard | 6’4” | 200 lbs | Senior
Keshon Gilbert has been one of the fastest-rising upperclassmen this season due to his impressive scoring ability. Through his first eight games of the year, he has averaged 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.4 steals. He is a well-rounded guard who consistently attacks while showing two-way aggressiveness. Gilbert can score effectively from all three levels and uses creative angles to create space off the bounce. If he is able to maintain this level of offensive productivity as the season progresses, Gilbert has the potential to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft despite being an older guard.
Milan Momcilovic | Forward | 6’8” | 225 lbs | Sophomore
Milan Momcilovic entered this season as one of the most intriguing sophomores in the nation, and while he has not had quite the statistical leap that some expected, he seems to be playing a more mature and well-rounded game. He is currently averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists on shooting splits of 51.4%/50%/77.8%. Momcilovic has gained attention from NBA teams due to his combination of positional size and shooting upside. While the productivity has not been extremely consistent, the flashes we’ve seen in several big performances bode well for the possibility of him hearing his name called sometime in the second round.
Tamin Lipsey | Guard | 6’1” | 200 lbs | Junior
Tamin Lipsey is one of the best two-way guards in college basketball, although he has taken a step back in productivity from last season. Up to this point, he has averaged 8.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals. He does not fit the typical mold of an NBA guard but offers a unique level of aggression for a 6-foot-1 player. With his productivity slipping from the strong play he showed last season, it seems like only a matter of time before he rights the ship. While he is only a junior, he will likely return for his senior season but could very well be an interesting name to monitor whenever he decides to pursue a career at the next level.
Iowa
Payton Sandfort | Wing | 6’8” | 215 lbs | Senior
Payton Sandfort has done a great job of building off his push toward the draft last season. Through Iowa’s first nine games, he has averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, four assists and one steal. He has great size and length, which help him play a very versatile offensive game that projects to translate relatively smoothly to the NBA level. He has struggled to shoot consistently from deep, connecting on just 31.5% of his attempts this year, but his effectiveness in previous years should be taken into account. Sandfort still has the ability to be selected late in the first round, but he is currently more likely to be one of the most highly valued players in the second round.
Owen Freeman | Forward | 6’10” | 245 lbs | Sophomore
Owen Freeman has not been a common name in many draft conversations, but his productivity is making it more difficult to underestimate him. He is currently averaging 16.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.6 blocks while connecting on 64.4% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his three-pointers. Freeman is a strong and physical forward who, with his added long-range ability, could work his way onto an NBA roster. It seems unlikely that he would be drafted due to his lack of physical tools, but he has the work ethic and versatility to make up for his shortcomings if his game continues expanding.
