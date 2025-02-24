NBA Draft: Iowa's Payton Sandfort Shows Valuable Tools as he Wraps up College Career
The number of upperclassmen who could hear their names called in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft has steadily risen throughout this season. Among these potential plug-and-play prospects, Iowa’s Payton Sandfort has put together a strong case to hear his name called as a reliable shooter with good positional size. The 6-foot-8 wing has led the Hawkeyes in scoring in each of their last three games while getting his points in a variety of ways.
Let’s take a closer look at Sandfort’s case to break into the NBA while focusing on his strong performances as of late.
Through 27 games this season, Sandfort has averaged 16.7 points, six rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting 40.9% from the field, 34.5% from three and 88.2% from the free-throw line. While he is not the most explosive athlete, he plays with a high IQ and solid length, which allow him to combat more physical players as both a shooter and a defender. The most projectable aspect of his game has been his three-point shooting, as he is attempting a career-high 7.5 shots from deep per game.
While his season as a whole has offered promise for a future in the NBA, it has been his recent play that has truly ignited draft conversations. Over his last two games, Sandfort has averaged 26 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting a combined 16-of-34 from the field (47.1%), 5-of-12 from three (41.7%) and 15-of-17 from the free-throw line (88.2%). These games highlighted his off-ball movement both along the perimeter and on the baseline, where he was able to find space for easy looks at the rim. His jump shooting also shined as he consistently hit tough threes over defenders and pulled up in the mid-range, showing his soft touch.
As the season winds down, Sandfort has a great opportunity to continue solidifying his draft stock. If he maintains his strong play and delivers in key moments, his name could become a real factor in NBA front offices’ second-round discussions. With his shooting ability, positional size and high basketball IQ, he fits the mold of a modern NBA role player. Whether he hears his name called on draft night or not, his skill set suggests he will have a pathway to the league, where he could carve out a meaningful role at the next level.
