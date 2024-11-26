NBA Draft: Kentucky's Koby Brea has Gotten off to an Extremely Hot
Kentucky has looked like one of the best teams in the nation up to this point, thanks to the newfound culture and playstyle brought in by new head coach Mark Pope.
Along with a new coach, the Wildcats also had to bring in a virtually brand-new roster through the transfer portal. As these transfers have found a fit in different roles, one player who has stood out in this new setting is Dayton transfer Koby Brea. As one of the top three-point shooters in the nation, Brea is clearly demonstrating how he could be valuable to NBA teams at the next level. Let’s break down his play so far this season and compare his elite shooting numbers to one of last year’s top shooting prospects, Reed Sheppard.
Brea currently leads the nation in three-point percentage at 74.1%, while averaging four made threes per game. He hits these shots in a variety of ways, but his most translatable skill seems to be moving off the ball for catch-and-shoot looks. His shooting mechanics are nearly flawless, and his clearly elite results speak for themselves. He shoots with confidence regardless of how deep his attempts are, and in today’s perimeter-oriented NBA, Brea could be highly valued by most teams.
He has not yet showcased much of the other aspects of his game, but he has shown flashes of being an effective rebounder, currently averaging 4.4 rebounds per game. These rebounds often lead to transition opportunities, where he regularly makes quick passes to relocate for open shots. Defensively, he is still developing and can get out of position, which opens the floor for his opponents to get open shots. While Brea will need to round out his game to serve a consistent role at the next level, if his shooting remains this effective, he will likely get the opportunity to refine his skills with help from an NBA team.
He has hit multiple threes while shooting 50% or better in each of his five games so far this season, highlighting his consistency on volume. His season high of eight three-point attempts has occurred twice this year—in games against Bucknell and Jackson State. In a 100-72 victory over Bucknell, Brea finished with 20 points, six rebounds and two assists. He looked excellent offensively, navigating screens well and getting to his spots in transition, connecting on 6-of-8 threes. Kentucky’s most recent victory over Jackson State ended with a score of 108-59, thanks in no small part to Brea’s 22 points, two rebounds and one block. Once again, he shot the ball consistently on a high volume, knocking down 5-of-8 from deep.
As for how his current shooting numbers compare to one of the top shooters from last year’s draft, it’s an eye-opening comparison. With Brea connecting on 74.1% of his threes and making four per game through his first five games of the season, let’s take a look at Reed Sheppard's blistering start to last season by comparing his first five games of the year to Brea's this season. Sheppard was considered by many to be the top shooter in last year’s draft, having made 66.7% of his threes through the first five games of his freshman season while hitting 2.4 per game. Brea’s hot start this season is very impressive, and while he may not have quite as well-rounded a game as Sheppard, this level of elite shooting will definitely bode well for his draft stock as we approach the 2025 draft.
