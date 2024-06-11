NBA Draft: Lakers’ Decision at No. 17 Could Spell Out Future Plans
After the New Orleans Pelicans deferred their pick to instead select in 2025, the Lakers will now select No. 17 in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.
The pick is one of the more interesting inflection points in the draft, with Los Angeles holding a myriad of potential options that could make their short or long-term future more clear.
While the top of the 2024 draft doesn’t yet have a sparkling reputation, the end of the lottery and middle of the first round are sure to be chock full of impactful role players ready to hit the ground running. And Los Angeles could capitalize on that by adding a player at No. 17. DaRon Holmes, Tristan da Silva, Tyler Smith and Kel’el Ware all fit that bill with plug-and-play size, and most of not all will be available there.
Others have speculated that the team will add Bronny James with the pick in order to appease longtime superstar LeBron James. And there’s some merit to that sentiment with James reportedly only working out for the Lakers and Suns.
While using the selection on James is a high price — and one that likely wouldn’t yield results for at least a few seasons, if ever — it might be a last shot with Phoenix looming right behind at No. 22.
The pick could also be used in a draft-night trade, and many are considering the fact the pick is essentially already in the hands of another team. That move would of course be made with the current roster in mind.
Regardless, the Lakers have one of the more interesting draft nights ahead of them in an already mysterious draft, which kicks off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26.
