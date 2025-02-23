NBA Draft: Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears Reestablishes Himself as Projected Lottery Pick
In Oklahoma’s 93-87 win over No. 21 Mississippi State on Saturday, Feb. 22, standout freshman Jeremiah Fears delivered his best playmaking performance of the season, reaffirming his status as a projected lottery pick. While his productivity has not consistently met the high expectations set for him before conference play, his recent strong performances have showcased the intriguing value he brings to the 2025 NBA draft.
Let’s take a closer look at Fears’ improved play in recent games and how these performances have propelled him back into elite prospect conversations.
Through 27 games this year, Fears has averaged 15.9 points, four rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 44.4% from the field, 28.7% from three and 83.9% from the free throw line. While he has been one of the top-scoring and most productive freshmen in college basketball, his inconsistency on jumpers and lack of ball security have raised concerns throughout conference play. The SEC has been the most competitive conference in college basketball this season, so while his game has not been flawless, the level of competition he faces—combined with the fact that he entered college a year early—gives him some leeway.
Despite these concerns, his performances in Oklahoma’s two most recent games have been particularly impressive. The first of these came on Tuesday, Feb. 18, against No. 2 Florida, where the Sooners fell 85-63. Fears finished the game with 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 46.7% from the field, 50% from three and 80% from the free throw line. This was his first time in conference play connecting on at least four three-pointers, and his shooting mechanics looked much cleaner. Throughout the season, he has appeared to overthink his deep shots at times, but he has also had to force his way to shot attempts more than most freshmen.
Fears followed up that game with one of his best performances of the year against Mississippi State. He finished with 27 points, five rebounds, ten assists, one steal and one block while shooting 58.3% from the field, 40% from three and 78.6% from the free throw line. This was his highest-scoring conference game and a season-high in assists. His ability to orchestrate the offense as both a scorer and a distributor highlighted the value he could bring at the next level. Given his reclassification, he still has ample time to grow, and with his already impressive offensive skill set, the sky’s the limit for how early he could hear his name called in the upcoming draft.
If Fears can build on these performances and continue refining his game, he has a strong chance of solidifying himself as a top prospect. With his blend of scoring, playmaking and defensive potential, NBA teams will undoubtedly keep a close eye on his development as the season progresses.
