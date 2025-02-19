NBA Draft: Promising Interior Prospects Take the Floor on Wednesday, Feb. 18
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, several intriguing interior prospects are set to take the floor. Whether they are high-upside freshmen, mid-major standouts or key contributors to ranked teams, these five players have strong chances of joining NBA rosters after this season. While these forwards and centers bring an impressive interior presence on both ends of the floor, combined with versatile skill sets, they all stand out as names to monitor in today’s action.
Let’s take a closer look at five interior players who will be on draft radars today and could continue making noise with standout performances.
Amari Williams | Center | Kentucky | 7’0” | 262 lbs | Senior
Amari Williams has emerged as a key force on Kentucky’s revamped roster this season. He is a massive and physical big man with impressive touch around the basket and has shown numerous flashes as a connective playmaker. He has recorded a double-double in six of his last ten games, including a 12-point, 11-rebound and 10-assist triple-double against Ole Miss.
Rasheer Fleming | Forward | Saint Joseph’s | 6’9” | 240 lbs | Junior
Rasheer Fleming is one of the most versatile forwards in the 2025 NBA draft, capable of defending multiple positions and knocking down catch-and-shoot threes. His combination of size, length and athleticism allows him to attack from all areas of the floor, including in transition. While he has reached double-digit rebounds only once in his last five games, he remains a versatile defender and a legitimate deep threat—qualities that make him an intriguing prospect at the next level.
Thomas Sorber | Center | Georgetown | 6’10” | 255 lbs | Freshman
Thomas Sorber has been one of the most consistently impactful freshmen in the nation. Today’s matchup against Providence marks his second meeting with them this season—he dominated their first encounter, scoring 25 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Sorber has been a reliable interior scorer, and while his game has an old-school feel, his skill set still appears translatable to the next level.
Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | UAB | 6’9” | 240 lbs | Senior
Yaxel Lendeborg has excelled in nearly every facet of the game this season, quickly rising up draft boards. In his last game against South Florida, he added 21 points, 19 rebounds, three assists, one steal and six blocks Maintaining this ultra-productive level of play would not only boost his draft stock but also help UAB climb the American Athletic Conference standings.
Johni Broome | Forward | Auburn | 6’10” | 240 lbs | Senior
Johni Broome has made a strong case as the top big man in college basketball, leading the SEC’s best team. His ability to impact the game on both ends, coupled with his high-level versatility, could make him an early selection in the 2025 NBA draft. Despite being an older prospect, Broome appears to have untapped potential that could continue developing in the coming years.
