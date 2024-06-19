NBA Draft: Prospect Rankings Ahead of the 2024 Draft
The upcoming 2024 NBA Draft is one of the more unique classes we as evaluators have seen in some time.
While it doesn’t pack the superstar-level punch of draft’s past — and seems to flatten out fairly quickly — it’s going to be laden with longtime NBA contributors. For now, Alex Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher and Donovan Clingan dominate the headlines surrounding the top-three picks, but the draft feels wide open in general.
Teams will have to wade through various information, but could come out of the draft with players ready to hit the ground running and positively contribute as early as year one. In my 2024 prospect rankings, I’ve attempted to do just that, breaking the draft down into tiers based on the floor and ceiling of players.
In my estimation, there are just two players with both a high floor and star-level upside, in addition to two players with a low floor and star upside. The remaining prospects are either more suited to specific roles that would see them succeed in a few areas, or possess immense upside but are what I would consider to be risky gambles.
Still, the 2024 NBA Draft is going to have something for everyone, and there's undoubtedly going to be All-Stars littering the top, middle and potentially even late picks of the 2024 draft.
You can find my full top-40 big board below:
