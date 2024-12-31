NBA Draft: Revisiting The Five Underrated Freshmen With One-and-Done Potential
On Sep. 18, we examined five underrated freshmen with one-and-done potential. While not all of them have had significant opportunities to showcase their abilities, three of the five have consistently demonstrated promising levels of productivity. Whether these prospects have made headlines with big performances, flashed intriguing upside or are still vying for playing time, their long-term potential should not be overlooked.
Let’s revisit this list of five underrated freshmen and assess how their seasons have unfolded so far.
Jeremiah Fears | Guard | Oklahoma | 6’4” | 182 lbs
Jeremiah Fears has emerged as the biggest breakout player from this preseason list, rapidly climbing draft boards ahead of conference play. As arguably the biggest factor of Oklahoma’s 13-0 start, Fears is averaging 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game while displaying impressive efficiency: 50.3% from the field, 30.6% from three and 86.4% from the free-throw line. He has scored in double digits in every game this season, including a standout 30-point performance in an 87-86 victory over Michigan at the Jumpman Invitational, capped off by a clutch four-point play to secure the win for the Sooners.
Zoom Diallo | Guard | Washington | 6’4” | 180 lbs
Zoom Diallo has quietly become a key contributor for Washington as they gear up for Big Ten play. He currently ranks third on his team in points (10.6) and assists (2.3) while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 steals per game. Although his overall efficiency has been inconsistent, with shooting splits of 51%/27.3%/68.8%, the flashes of potential he has shown are undeniable. Diallo has scored in double digits in all but four games this season, and as his usage increases, his averages are expected to climb during Big Ten play.
Vyctorius Miller | Guard | LSU | 6’5” | 185 lbs
Vyctorius Miller has had a solid start to the season, playing a pivotal role in keeping LSU among the SEC’s top teams. Over his first 13 games, Miller has averaged 12 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.7 steals on strong shooting splits of 50.5%/34%/80%. Although his playing time has varied, he has delivered nine double-digit scoring performances in the ten games where he logged 20 minutes or more. His most impressive outing came against Mississippi Valley State, where he tallied 20 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks.
John Bol | Center | Ole Miss | 7’2” | 210 lbs
John Bol has had limited opportunities to showcase his skills this season, averaging just 5.3 minutes per game. In these sparse minutes, Bol has posted modest averages of two points, one rebound and 0.4 blocks per game. With players like Jaemyn Brakefield, Malik Dia and Mikeal Brown-Jones ahead of him in the rotation, Bol is unlikely to see increased playing time as Ole Miss enters conference play. While his one-and-done potential appears to be diminishing, his raw talent could develop behind the scenes, setting him up for a more significant impact next season.
Jalen Shelley | Forward | USC | 6’8” | 198 lbs
Jalen Shelley has played double-digit minutes in just two games this season, contributing underwhelming averages of 1.4 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists. USC’s depth at the wing position has limited Shelley’s opportunities, which is not entirely surprising. His reliance on positional size and athleticism often requires time to adjust to the collegiate level. While his first-year contributions have been minimal, Shelley’s potential to grow into an impactful player over the next few years remains promising.
