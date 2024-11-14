NBA Draft: Sleeper Freshmen Have Had Strong Starts to the Season
While the NCAA season is still in its early stages, several freshmen have quickly made strong impressions, skyrocketing them up draft rankings. There are still plenty of games left to be played, but these eye-catching starts should not be overlooked.
Although we will not be including projected first-round picks like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper or Tre Johnson, let's take a look at several of the biggest sleepers in this freshman class as the season continues to pick up speed.
Robert Hinton | Guard | Harvard | 6-foot-5 | 190 lbs
Robert Hinton has been very impressive this season, currently averaging 24 points, six rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.7 steals through Harvard's first three games. He has good positional size and smooth footwork, which helps him create space in the mid-post for his deadly pull-up jumper. So far, Hinton has scored very efficiently, with shooting percentages of 58.7% from the field and 50% from three. As the volume continues to expand, it would not be surprising to see these numbers drop, but he has already shown exciting flashes of what he is capable of doing.
Thomas Sorber | Forward | Georgetown | 6-foot-10 | 255 lbs
Thomas Sorber has been one of the biggest surprises from this freshman class, averaging 22.5 points, 11 rebounds, 0.5 assists, two steals and two blocks in Georgetown’s first two games. He looks physically mature and operates in the post with good footwork and a patient playstyle. His movements are fluid, and he can make quick moves while attacking, overpowering smaller defenders. Sorber has also impressed with his ability to process plays out of pick-and-rolls, making quick reads and finishing with a soft touch or big dunks around the rim.
John Mobley Jr. | Guard | Ohio State | 6-foot-1 | 175 lbs
John Mobley Jr. has broken out as one of the biggest weapons for the Buckeye offense. Through his first two games, Mobley Jr. has averaged 15 points and 1.5 assists on ridiculous shooting splits of 60%/87.5%/100%. With percentages as high as he has shown, it seems unlikely they will remain at this level, but they highlight an intriguing upside for his scoring ability. Due to his smaller frame, defense will always be a concern, but his pure shooting ability will keep him on scouts' radars.
Jeremiah Fears | Guard | Oklahoma | 6-foot-4 | 182 lbs
Jeremiah Fears has wasted no time making a versatile impact for the Sooners in their 2-0 start. He currently averages 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, four assists and three steals. He has been one of the best floor generals among freshmen and has shown promising flashes as both a scorer and distributor. His ability to create space off his change of speed while attacking angles could develop into a valuable NBA skillset. Fears has clearly been the Sooners’ best lead guard so far, and if given more opportunities against tougher opponents, he could make a case to be one of the most surprising one-and-done prospects in this class.
Jacob Cofie | Forward | Virginia | 6-foot-10 | 230 lbs
Jacob Cofie has had a tremendous start to his freshman year, helping Virginia win its first two games. Currently averaging 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.5 steals and two blocks, Cofie has made a noticeable two-way impact. Another freshman who has scored extremely efficiently, with shooting splits of 76.9%/75%/100%, Cofie entered the season ready to compete. He makes an impact on both ends of the floor and clearly still has room to grow. Cofie is currently leading the Cavaliers in points, rebounds and steals, so monitoring his productivity throughout the season will be one of the most interesting stories to follow in this freshman class.
