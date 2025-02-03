NBA Draft: Top Performing Non-Freshman Prospects From Sunday, Feb. 2

6'7 G Brice Williams was ELECTRIC today in Nebraska's big time upset of #16 Oregon:



• 28 PTS

• 7 REB

• 6 AST

• 10/18 FG



Williams is such a smooth scorer from all three levels, and has great positional size at 6'7. Now up to 19.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.7 APG on the season for a… pic.twitter.com/8vmrvoYkmj