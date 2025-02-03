NBA Draft: Top Performing Non-Freshman Prospects From Sunday, Feb. 2
Several non-freshman prospects stood out on Sunday, Feb. 2, with impressive scoring performances. While much of the draft conversation has centered around this year’s highly productive freshman class, the limited action yesterday provided a great opportunity to focus on underappreciated players who have a real chance to hear their names called in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Let’s take a closer look at three of the strongest performances from some of the top players in the Big Ten, AAC and Big 12.
Brice Williams | Wing | Nebraska | 6’7” | 214 lbs | Senior
Brice Williams once again stood out, leading Nebraska to an upset victory over Oregon. He paced the Cornhuskers in points (28) and assists (six) while also contributing eight rebounds on solid shooting splits: 10-of-18 from the field, 2-of-8 from three and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. Williams showcased his offensive versatility, scoring from all three levels while effectively running the show. While he is not the most explosive athlete, his patience and control on a nightly basis appear highly translatable to the next level. Continued well-rounded performances like this will undoubtedly draw NBA interest and bolster his rise on draft boards.
PJ Haggerty | Guard | Memphis | 6’3” | 191 lbs | Sophomore
PJ Haggerty continued his impressive season last night, helping Memphis secure a hard-fought 86-83 win over Rice. Currently the nation's third-leading scorer at 21.6 points per game, Haggerty delivered a well-rounded offensive performance. He finished with a team-high in points (26), rebounds (eight), assists (five) and steals (two), shooting an efficient 61.1% from the field, 100% from three and 75% from the free-throw line. Though he lacks ideal size, Haggerty’s ability to knock down shots both on and off the ball has been consistently promising. His touch in the lane and on pull-ups looked particularly strong in this game, offering hope that he could develop into a spark-plug scorer off the bench at the next level.
Javon Small | Guard | West Virginia | 6’3” | 190 lbs | Senior
Javon Small has been one of the best guards in the Big 12 this season and continued to showcase his skills in yesterday’s victory over Cincinnati. He finished with a team-high in points (19), assists (nine) and blocks (two) while also adding one rebound and two steals. Small demonstrated his ability to score from all over the floor, posting shooting splits of 42.9% from the field, 57.1% from three and 75% from the free-throw line. An extremely quick and shifty guard, he got to his spots with ease and consistently kept pressure on the Bearcats’ defense. Small is becoming one of the most undervalued prospects in this class while making a strong case as one of the top players in college basketball.
