NBA Draft: UConn Lands Commitment from High-Profile Five-Star Prospect

After an impressive stretch for the Connecticut basketball program, the Huskies don't appear to be going away anytime soon.

Dan Hurley and compay have played in three in of last four national championship games, coming away with two titles during that span. The Huskies have placed a handful of players in the NBA, including San Antonio Spurs' standout Stephon Castle, Portland Trail Blazers' big man Donovan Clingan and Spurs' 2026-first round pick Tarris Reed Jr., among others.

The Huskies fell to Michigan in the 2026 championship game, but has a solid roster heading into the 2026-27 campaign that will feature a few 2027 NBA prospects. Braylon Mullins returns for his sophomore season, joined by incoming five-star freshman Colben Landrew as well as Nikolas Khamenia, a former five-star recruit and Duke transfer.

While UConn's newest commit won't impact the team this season, Hurley's team continues to assemble NBA Draft talent in Storrs with a pledge from NaVorro Bowman Jr., a five-star recruit.

Rated the No. 11 overall player and No. 2 combo guard in the 2027 recruiting class, Bowman announced his commitment on Sept. 10. The son of former NFL All-Pro NaVorro Bowman, the Huskies' newest pledge is listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds.

Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports described Bowman as "virtually everything Dan Hurley prioritizes in the backcourt," adding that the highly touted recruit is "both one of the most potent scoring guards and one of the best defenders in the class."

NaVorro Bowman Jr. has committed to UConn.



He averaged nearly 21pts, 4reb, & 4ast in the EYBL and was a starter on the USA Basketball team that won gold at the FIBA u17 World Cup.



He fits virtually everything Dan Hurley prioritizes in the backcourt. https://t.co/dYc34sVh3P pic.twitter.com/01LEYjVJmX — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) September 10, 2026

According to Finkelstein, Bowman averaged 20.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals during his most recent campaign on the grassroots circuit.

A solid athlete who reportedly boasts a 6-foot-7 wingspan, Bowman's two-way ability could make him one of the premier one-and-done prospects in college basketball during the 2027-28 campaign. While the skilled guard is currently ranked outside the top-10 players in the 2027 cycle, there is a chance Bowman could rise in the rankings with a strong senior season.

Bowman won't be a factor in the 2027 NBA Draft, but could be an interesting prospect in the 2028 class if he continues to improve.

For UConn, Bowman will help the Huskies reload if the group loses any key players from this year's squad to the 2027 draft. Mullins has the potential to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming class, and Bowman could be a solid replacement for Mullins, another former five-star prospect, even though the two have different skill sets.