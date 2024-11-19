NBA Draft: Upperclassmen Headline Top-15 Matchup This Evening
In the only ranked matchup of the day, Purdue and Marquette face off in one of the season’s most anticipated games up to this point. While neither team has freshmen projected to be one-and-dones, their proven talent has gotten off to strong starts this season, elevating their draft stock. Ahead of tonight's matchup at 8:00 PM CT, let’s take a look at the top prospects from each team and the aspects of their games that could make them intriguing prospects for the 2025 NBA draft.
Purdue Boilermakers
Trey Kaufman-Renn | Forward | 6'9" | 230 lbs | Junior
Trey Kaufman-Renn is a physical and mobile forward who has excelled for the Boilermakers in his junior season. He is currently averaging 18 points, 6.3 rebounds and three assists through the first four games of the season, with shooting splits of 58.3%/50%/66.7%. Kaufman-Renn is an incredibly active forward who makes an impact on both ends of the floor. He has only attempted four shots from beyond the arc this season, but if he increases his volume while maintaining his impressive interior game, he could quickly make a name for himself.
Braden Smith | Guard | 6'0" | 175 lbs | Junior
Braden Smith is one of the best distributors in the nation and has made an impact on multiple levels, averaging 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 2.5 steals. His ability to read defenses both in transition and in the halfcourt is exceptional, and he creates his own passing lanes after attacking the paint with sharp angles. While he isn't a great athlete, he rarely wastes energy with unnecessary movements. Smith has some concerns related to his smaller frame, but his elite offensive skills, defensive instincts and aggressiveness on the boards should earn him a chance at the NBA level.
Marquette
Kam Jones | Guard | 6'5" | 200 lbs | Senior
Kam Jones is one of the top upperclassmen in this draft class, thanks in no small part to his elite scoring ability. Through Marquette’s first four games this season, he has averaged 24 points, 3.8 rebounds, five assists and 2.3 steals. Jones is a threat from all three levels, but his ability to score off the dribble has been particularly impressive. His change of pace, smooth handles and impressive footwork make him nearly impossible for college defenders to stay in front of. This matchup against a proven defense should offer a great look at what Jones could develop into after his final year of eligibility.
Chase Ross | Guard | 6'5" | 205 lbs | Junior
Chase Ross appears to have broken out during his third season with the Golden Eagles, improving in nearly every statistical category. He is currently averaging 13.3 points, six rebounds, 3.5 assists and three steals. Ross has been everywhere this season, and his statistical growth reflects that. His emergence has helped put Marquette in the conversation for one of the best guard duos in the country. An elite defender both on and off the ball, Ross regularly takes calculated risks that force turnovers, often leading to transition opportunities. If Ross decides to return for another season after Kam Jones' departure, this increased opportunity could quickly make him one of the most valuable upperclassmen in next year’s draft.
