NBA Executives Tab Rockets Rookie Reed Sheppard as Best Pick of 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft had very little consensus, which made mock drafts fun and predictions all over the place. Still, there is no slam dunk answer for who will be the best player from this class or even what the ceiling is of whichever prospect you settle on for the answer.
On Wednesday, ESPN released an article with the results of a survey the outlet conducted with high-ranking NBA executives to gauge how the league feels about pressing 2024 NBA Draft questions. One of the topics the executives were peppered with was about who would be the best prospect from the 2024 class.
The NBA executives pegged Reed Sheppard as the prospect who proves to be the draft's best pick. The Rockets product earned seven of the 19 votes.
Donovan Clingan (3), Stephon Castle (2), Dalton Knecht (2), Carlton Carrington (2), Nikola Topic (1), Rob Dillingham (1) and Zaccharie Risacher (1) all received votes for this question.
"Sheppard is going to help Houston right away, and I think he has a chance to be an All-Star down the road," one high-ranking Eastern Conference executive told ESPN.
With the NBA season right around the corner Sheppard will have a chance to build on his impressive Summer League showing with a Houston Rockets squad that is ready to turn the corner on their rebuild.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.