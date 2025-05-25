NBA Legend Offers Harsh Words for Duke's Cooper Flagg
The 2025 NBA Draft class has long been headlined Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, and for good reason.
Most simply, he amassed one of the best one-and-done collegiate resumes we’ve ever seen. He led the Blue Devils to the Final Four, earned multiple Player of the Year awards and more than lived up to the hype as the future No. 1 pick, which the Dallas Mavericks own.
Across 37 games, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 48% overall, 39% from three and 84% at the line.
Despite his roaring success, one former NBA legend had some harsh words for the soon-to-be No. 1 pick.
On a recent podcast, Grizzlies legend Tony Allen weighed in on the Flagg debate, despite it not being much of one with his dominance.
"I don't think Cooper Flagg going to turn your franchise around like that," the former six-time All-Defense selectee said on the GrindCityMedia podcast. "I'm serious. I ain't seeing KD. I'm just not seeing all that. I'm seeing Andrei Kirilenko. That's who I'm seeing bro."
"He going to be a one-time All-Star. I don't see it bro — just not hyped on these Duke kids."
Allen was a longtime high-level contributor for Memphis, amassing a stingy career that deemed him “The Grindfather,” While being compared generally to Andrei Kirilenko isn't a direct insult — with some even comping Flagg to the former Jazz standout — the Duke star certainly projects to be better longterm.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI: "Not only is he the exact archetype of an NBA superstar at 6-foot-9 with the ability to play multiple positions and dominate both ends of the floor, but he’s also extremely young. After reclassifying in high school, Flagg will not turn 19 until two months into his rookie season."
Despite Allen's comments, the Mavericks won’t waiver when on the clock in a month. He's set to galvanize the team with a two-way presence alongside stars in Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, and is a no-brainer selection following the team's ascension to No. 1. Especially in the wake of the exit of Luka Doncic.