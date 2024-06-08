NBA Mock Draft: Lakers Leave with 7-Footer
The 2024 NBA Draft is just a few weeks away, and the rumors are beginning to fly regarding where prospects will land.
After the Pelicans deferred their first round selection to next year, the Los Angeles Lakers will now selected at No. 17, hoping to secure some additional depth around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
A recent mock draft uploaded to YouTube saw the Lakers leave with high-ceiling 7-footer Kel’el Ware. You can watch the full mock draft below:
At 7-foot with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Ware is one of the lengthier center options in the upcoming draft, and has a versatile skillset on both ends of the floor. He averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 59% from the floor and 43% from beyond the arc.
Defensively, he protected the rim with just under two blocks per game, using his size and mobility to swarm defenders around the ring.
With Los Angeles, Ware would function as a defecto backup to Anthony Davis, infusing the rotation with some of the same length and tenacity. He’s more of a project rather than a player ready to hit the ground running immediately, but could still manage to make an impact early with his sheer size, a la Dereck Lively.
The Lakers will have options on draft night 2024. But Ware should certainly be among those as a player who could be ready to help out the win-now core.
