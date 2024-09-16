NBA Rookie Outlook: OKC Thunder Guard Ajay Mitchell
Selected No. 38 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Ajay Mitchell's landing in Oklahoma City provides some opportunity for him to carve out a niche role on a championship-contending team. While unlikely he touches the floor consistently down the line, he'll undoubtedly be given a chance at some point.
Head coach Mark Daigneault is adaptable, and he understands the importance of reaching deep into the bench to extrapolate any amount of value he can on any given night. Sure, his lineups will tighten up at some point — but if you can bring a positive impact to the game, he'll never be hesitant to use a player as a tool and to the team's advantage.
This is where Mitchell could be able to showcase what he had shown throughout Summer League, where he flashed his defensive acumen and ability to take initiative offensively. Across five games, Mitchell's 16 points per game on 50-40-90 splits is something that Thunder fans should salivate at -- alongside a full steal, two assists and three rebounds in those matchups.
Looking in full to the coming season, Oklahoma City has a strong chance to be one of the best teams to come out of the Western Conference again with some fortifying additions in Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein. Mitchell's chance to fit in at a given time is high if he can compete with some of the intelligence and efficiency he displayed in the summer — just as Cason Wallace impressed fans and viewers alike with his contributions a year ago — the only difference, Mitchell is a second-round draftee, and could end up being a strong addition to the team's reserves.
Don't expect him to shake things up constantly and secure 10-plus minutes a night, but with the skills and promise he's illustrated, he could be a wonderful additive to a formidable backcourt in Oklahoma City.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.