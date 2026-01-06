Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had Simple Message After Thunder’s Surprising Loss to Hornets
In one of the most stunning results of the season, the Hornets upset the Thunder 124-97 on the defending NBA champions’ home turf.
The Hornets and Thunder were tied 33-33 at the end of the first quarter before Charlotte outscored Oklahoma City 66-38 over the second and third quarters to pull away. The Hornets secured twice as many defensive rebounds as the Thunder, and despite committing three times as many turnovers as Oklahoma City, they were able to cruise to victory.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who led the Thunder with 21 points, said after the game, “We gotta wake up tomorrow and get better.”
"I just don't think we brought the energy and multiple efforts, the energy things on both ends of the floor.” Gilgeous-Alexander also said, via Nick Gallo. “From the get-go it seemed like they were just ahead of us on both ends of the floor, offensively and defensively. That's usually not a good recipe.”
“We allowed them to be comfortable,” Chet Holmgren said. “They played with a lot of pace, they played with a lot of force within their actions. We just didn’t match that. ... We just have to be better at that and execute in those areas. It’s hard to win games when you’re playing behind the eight-ball for most of the night.”
After starting the season 24-1, the Thunder are 6-6 in their last 12 games. A day after the Thunder lost to the Suns on a game-winning three by Devin Booker, Oklahoma City endured their most lopsided loss of the season to a 13-23 Hornets team that ranks 12th in the Eastern Conference.
The Thunder still remain the top team in the Western Conference, but these back-to-back losses will be a wake-up call for a squad that has serious hopes of repeating as champions this June.
“Everything is a work in progress,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, via Brandon Rahbar. “We are not where we want to be at the end of the season. We have to be a lot better if we want to achieve our goals.”