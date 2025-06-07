NBA Rookie Report Cards: Picks No. 11-14
In the 2024-25 rookie class’ first, second, and third sets of report cards, the top ten picks each earned a grade for their performance in their respective debut seasons. Their grades are displayed in the table below.
Pick Number
Rookie
Team
Grade
1
Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
A
2
Alexandre Sarr
Washington Wizards
A-
3
Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
B-
4
Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
A-
5
Ron Holland
Detroit Pistons
B
6
Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
C
7
Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
A-
8
Rob Dillingham
Minnesota Timberwolves
B-
9
Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
A
10
Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
D
Now, the remainder of last year's lottery picks will enter the spotlight and get assigned a grade for their rookie campaign.
Remember, this grade not only reflects their impact this year, but more so the level of optimism that should surround them moving forward, particularly relative to their draft position.
Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls: A
No. 11 Overall Pick
After a slower start to his rookie campaign, Buzelis established himself as one of the league's very best rookies in the second half of the season. He scored 24 points in a February win against the Miami Heat, showcasing his tantalizing upside as a two-way star forward, and became a full-time starter for Chicago. As a starter, the 6-foot-9 20-year-old averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game on an efficient 59.0 TS%, including standout perfromances of 28 and 31 points. Not only did Buzelis find a way to make an impact in his debut season, but also showcased his massive potential with his blend of off-the-dribble scoring, passing, and defensive prowess, earning him an A grade.
Nikola Topic, Oklahoma City Thunder: N/A
No. 12 Overall Pick
Due to an ACL tear, Topic hasn't played his first NBA minute yet and therefore doesn't receive a grade. However, next year, he'll look to find his footing on a Thunder team that is currently battling the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.
Devin Carter, Sacramento Kings: C+
No. 13 Overall Pick
Carter only played 36 games this season due to a shoulder injury. But even when he did return to action, the 23-year-old wasn't quite able to ever find his footing. He averaged just 3.8 points and shot under 30% from beyond the arc. The former Providence Friar did find some success as a perimeter defender, but his offensive output was a very different story. As an older rookie playing the guard position, Carter will need to find a path to greater offensive impact moving forward, which still seems to be ways away. As a result, Carter earns a C+ grade.
Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards: A
No. 14 Overall Pick
In a surprising turn of events, Carrington was the NBA's most-played rookie this season. He averaged 30 minutes per game across all 82 contests, While it wasn't all smooth sailing, the 6-foot-4 19-year-old showcased upside in many different aspects of the game. He made an impact driving to the rim, faciliating for teammates, playing energetic defense, and even shooting from three. He isn't yet exceptional at any one of these skills, but by establishing such a vast foundation to build off of, Carrington earns an A grade.