NCAA Tournament: Top Prospects In East Region
We are down to just 16 teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament. Each region currently has just four teams standing and only one team in each region will make the final four. Let’s dive into the top prospect on each team in the East Region and breakdown what makes them an enticing prospect.
Duke | Cooper Flagg
The projected number-one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft still remains in the NCAA Tournament. Star forward Cooper Flagg is looking to help lead the Duke Blue Devils to a National Championship. The 6-foot-9 forward is an elite defensive forward that can effectively defend up and down a lineup. He has the ability to score in bunches while also creating open shots for teammates. Flagg is the most complete prospect in the draft and the stats back it up. He leads the Blue Devils in every major statistical category which speaks volume to his versatility. Flagg is simply a dominant two-way superstar.
Arizona | Carter Bryant
The 6-foot-8 forward Carter Bryant doesn’t have the most appealing stats, but he does do a great job of starring in his role and having a very positive impact on the floor. He has an impressive combination of great positional size and high-level athleticism. It helps him a ton on the defensive end, where he’s quite disruptive, as he has a 2.7 steal percentage and a 5.9 block percentage. Bryant is a great defensive playmaker. Outside of being an outstanding defender, he is a good shooter who is capable of making spot-up jumpers when he’s left open. Expect him to defend Flagg a lot of times during their matchup versus Duke.
BYU | Egor Demin
The tallest point guard in this year’s upcoming draft is Egor Demin out of BYU. The 6-foot-9 lead guard draws a lot of comparisons to Josh Giddey due to his elite playmaking chops and positional size. Demin has great vision, passing versatility and a great feel for the game. He does a great job of creating open shots for teammates and is very fearless with the ball which can be a positive and negative thing. The shot-making flashes are there but he’s still inconsistent as an outside shooter. Nonetheless, there are not many 6-foot-9 point guards walking around, so the projected first-round pick will have a lot of eyes on him versus this athletic Alabama squad.
Alabama | Labaron Philon
The young freshman Labaron Philon has played a significant role on this experienced Alabama squad. The 6-foot-5 guard plays with amazing pace and control. He’s very shifty and clever with the ball, which allows him to get to his spots pretty consistently. His passing and decision-making are outstanding for a freshman. Philon also has an elite floater in the lane even though he doesn’t rely on it often, it’s almost guaranteed to go in when he gets to his right-hand floater. The talented freshman can get after it defensively when needed. Philon has a lot of untapped potential and the flashes are very enticing.
