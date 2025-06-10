New Options for Trail Blazers with No. 11 Pick
The NBA Draft is always a fluid experience, with risers, fallers and out-of-nowhere picks being made year after year.
The 2025 draft will be no different, with a handful of players who have already seen their pre-draft stock boon. And with that, there’s been subsequent fallers,
While we’ve already offered options for the Portland Trail Blazers with their late-lottery pick, let’s re-evaluate now that stock has shifted:
Cedric Coward, Washington State
Coward’s likely done more to improve his pre-draft stock than anyone, seeing his decent height at 6-foot-5 without shoes and long wingspan confirmed at 7-foot-2, all while excelling in running, jumping and shooting drills.
Coward played just six games at Washington State this year due to a torn labrum, but still managed to show some improvement in such a short time. He projects to shoot the ball well — having done so for his collegiate career — with potentially sound interior finishing and defense.
In the Trail Blazers core, Coward would function as a lengthy wing capable of play-finishing and potentially adding more to his game.
Rasheer Fleming, St. Joe’s
At 6-foot-9, Fleming too has had a solid pre-draft process, seeing his 7-foot-5 wingspan confirmed.
Across his time at St. Joes, he averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 53% overall and 39% from beyond the arc.
Fleming is forward-sized, but has the length to play and guard some centers. While his jumper isn’t the purest available, it certainly goes in, and he projects to be a solid 3-point shooter for his NBA career.
Fleming would fit Portland’s core well as a lengthy rim-runner and defensive play-maker, but adds a dash of ranged shooting with size the team simply doesn’t have at the moment.
Egor Demin, BYU
Demin made the short-list on the first go round, and stays put here a second time.
While an obviously flawed prospect, there’s few players in the class that would help the Trail Blazers more at their ceiling than Demin as a 6-foot-8, pass-first guard.
If Portland is still willing to be patient, swinging for the fences on Demin could net them a star down the line.