New Orleans Pelicans Get Franchise Changing Prospect in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is loaded with talent. At the top of the prospect pool is Duke prospect Cooper Flagg. The undoubted No. 1 overall player in this class has seen teams shuffle the deck for better odds at landing him this June.
Flagg is viewed as a generational, franchise changing type, talent. During his college career, he has lived up the billing with more than enough flashes to make anyone feel confident in hitching their wagons to Flagg for the future.
May's NBA Draft Lottery will be a nerve wrecking day for many front offices around the league, not only search for enough luck to land the top pick but hopes of clinging to any protected picks that are scattered throughout the board.
In Draft expert Derek Parker's latest Mock Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans landed the top selection after a forgettable season riddled with injuries which sees the Bourbon Street Balls with a 14-43 record.
Adding Flagg to its talent pool of Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, Dejonte Murray and CJ McCollum and throwing him into the pile of youngsters like Yves Missi and Jordan Hawkins Jr. could completely change the fortune of the franchise.
For an organization pinning its hope to a bounce-back season that can't possibly see more injuries than this one did in the 2025-26 campaign, Flagg immediately soars the Pelicans up the standings and gives the flock a bright future.
This season, Flagg is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.7 stocks per game with shooting splits of 48/37/81.
