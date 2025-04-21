New Orleans Pelicans: NBA Draft Needs and Prospect Watchlist
The New Orleans Pelicans haven't lacked talent since they began their post-Anthony Davis rebuild in 2019. They landed all-star Brandon Ingram in return, and won the draft lottery that very year, selecting the highly-praised Zion Williamson out of Duke. Along the way, they've also drafted exciting two-way wing talents, like Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III, and acquired seasoned veteran guards such as CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray. However, bad health has plagued New Orleans as they've failed to win a playoff series in their six seasons with Williamson.
This year, the Pelicans may have bottomed out. They won just 21 games, good for the fourth-worst mark in the NBA, as they were bottom-three on both ends of the floor. However, they'll move into next season a roster containing superstar Williamson and an ascending star in Murphy III. They'll stil be flanked by solid versions of McCollum and Murray as Jones returns from injury and young center Yves Missi looks to build upon an intriguing rookie season. New Orleans also has a good chance to add a top-five talent to this core as they continue scouting a gifted 2025 draft class.
Projected First-Round Picks (Per Tankathon): No. 4
Team Needs: Three-point shooting, ball-handling, halfocurt play-making, rim protection
Prospect Watchlist: Dylan Harper, Rutgers
New Orleans hasn't yet found the right backcourt partner for Williamson's interior dominance. However, with his well-rounded, modern guard play, Harper may be just that. Standing at 6-foot-5, the former Rutgers standout is a smooth ball handler who thrives in the pick-and-roll with his ability to change speeds and impose his physicality to create scoring opportunities. Beyond his potency as a creator, Harper's frame also gives him defensive potential. However, New Orleans will likely have to land a top-three pick for a chance at Harper.
Prospect Watchlist: Tre Johnson, Texas
Johnson is very similar to Harper as a big guard with a dynamic offensive package. However, he's more of a target towards the back end of the top ten, and boasts more potential as a high-end shot-maker. This season, he shot just under 40% in nearly seven three-point attempts per game. Johnson's skillset as both a shooter and handler would fill key needs on the Pelicans' offense.