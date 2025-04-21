NBA Draft

New Orleans Pelicans: NBA Draft Needs and Prospect Watchlist

Highlighting the draft needs of the Spurs, as well as plausible selections in their projected range, and how they would fit in.

Arya Chawla

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) goes up for a basket Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in a first round game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament between the USC Trojans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The USC Trojans defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 97-89.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) goes up for a basket Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in a first round game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament between the USC Trojans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The USC Trojans defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 97-89. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't lacked talent since they began their post-Anthony Davis rebuild in 2019. They landed all-star Brandon Ingram in return, and won the draft lottery that very year, selecting the highly-praised Zion Williamson out of Duke. Along the way, they've also drafted exciting two-way wing talents, like Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III, and acquired seasoned veteran guards such as CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray. However, bad health has plagued New Orleans as they've failed to win a playoff series in their six seasons with Williamson.

This year, the Pelicans may have bottomed out. They won just 21 games, good for the fourth-worst mark in the NBA, as they were bottom-three on both ends of the floor. However, they'll move into next season a roster containing superstar Williamson and an ascending star in Murphy III. They'll stil be flanked by solid versions of McCollum and Murray as Jones returns from injury and young center Yves Missi looks to build upon an intriguing rookie season. New Orleans also has a good chance to add a top-five talent to this core as they continue scouting a gifted 2025 draft class.

Projected First-Round Picks (Per Tankathon): No. 4

Team Needs: Three-point shooting, ball-handling, halfocurt play-making, rim protection

Prospect Watchlist: Dylan Harper, Rutgers

Harper
Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) shoots the ball while USC Trojans guard Chibuzo Agbo (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

New Orleans hasn't yet found the right backcourt partner for Williamson's interior dominance. However, with his well-rounded, modern guard play, Harper may be just that. Standing at 6-foot-5, the former Rutgers standout is a smooth ball handler who thrives in the pick-and-roll with his ability to change speeds and impose his physicality to create scoring opportunities. Beyond his potency as a creator, Harper's frame also gives him defensive potential. However, New Orleans will likely have to land a top-three pick for a chance at Harper.

Prospect Watchlist: Tre Johnson, Texas

Johnson
Mar 19, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) high fives Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller after making a three point basket in the second half at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Johnson is very similar to Harper as a big guard with a dynamic offensive package. However, he's more of a target towards the back end of the top ten, and boasts more potential as a high-end shot-maker. This season, he shot just under 40% in nearly seven three-point attempts per game. Johnson's skillset as both a shooter and handler would fill key needs on the Pelicans' offense.

feed

Published
Arya Chawla
ARYA CHAWLA

Arya is an NBA & NBA Draft analyst from Boston, Massachusetts. He has produced content on specific players and teams as well as general basketball philosophy.

Home/Newsfeed