Yves Missi Continues Success in Pelicans’ Starting Lineup

Rookie Yves Missi continued his stretch of solid play on Wednesday night.

Derek Parker

Nov 13, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
With the Pelicans down a crop of talented players due to injury, rookie Yves Missi was able to continue his stretch of solid play in the starting lineup.

New Orleans came into the season with big man concerns, with Jonas Valanciunas having left for the greener pastures of Washington in the offseason. Now, those questions are beginning to be answered with Missi at the five.

Despite another big loss, Missi was able to score 10 points on perfefcct 5-for-5 shooting, adding 10 rebounds and two assists.

The Pelicans weren’t able to overcome the Thunder’s onslaught of guards, but Missi was able to get his with physicality, length and athleticism.

Through a handful of games, Missi has been one of the better rookies in the league, averaging 6.6 points on over 50% shooting, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in just 22 minutes. Per 36, he rounds out to over 10 points and two blocks, impact-wise.

Drafted at No. 21, Missi was thought of as a long-term, project big selection for the Pelicans. His early success is extremely promising for his career, given he was one of the more raw prospects entering the league. If he can continue his upwards trajectory, he should be an easy center play alongside Zion Williamson and the rest of the New Orleans core for the forseeable future.

Missi and the Pelicans are back in action against the Nuggets on Friday, Nov. 15. Missi will have his hands full with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic at the five for a surging Denver squad.

