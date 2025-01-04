North Carolina’s Ian Jackson Surging in 2025 Draft Class
While Elliot Cadeau was the big story in North Carolina’s one-point win over Notre Dame Saturday, hitting an and-1 3-pointer with just seconds remaining to push his team to victory. But freshman guard Ian Jackson remains one of the biggest underlying stories on the season for the surging Tar Heels.
A five-star shooting guard who ranked in the top-10 nationally per most recruiting sites, many draft experts didn’t have Jackson pegged as a necessarily strong choice for the upcoming draft. But he’s proving to be just that with each game.
Against the Fighting Irish, he poured on a team-high 27 points on 11-for-18 shooting, adding six rebounds, one assist and one steal and block apiece. His next closest teammate would score just 10 points, as he carried the offensive load up until just seconds remained.
At around 6-foot-4, Jackson offers the pros a strong offensive option, capable of scoring at all three levels, on or off the ball.
With Saturday’s performance, Jackson has now coasted to four-straight 20-plus scoring performances, all of which have come on nice efficiency.
He scored 25 points against No. 18 UCLA, 26 against Campbell and 23 in a loss to Louisville, managing to hit 10 triples across that stretch.
On the season, he’s now boosted his scoring output to over 14 points per game on great efficiency — and more specifically 40% 3-point shooting — and is now rapidly climbing up what is an already loaded draft class.
